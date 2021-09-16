FUSD considers changes to Meet and Confer policy

“This policy language is wrong both legally and morally. Please do not discriminate against association members, just as current policy, the U.S. constitution, fairness, privacy and decency demand,” FEA member Travis Doerfler said in a public comment.

FUSD board member Christine Fredericks gave time to further review existing policies and gain input from FEA as reasons for moving to table the reading.

“We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity, that it's not just a monopoly by a certain organization or a certain individual...I would just like some time to review this if possible,” she said.

FEA president and certified liaison Derek Born said Policy H had been in place since the 2015-16 school year and had replaced a previous agreement between FEA and FUSD. This agreement made FEA the chief bargaining agent for district educators, meaning that FEA’s president would automatically be “the chief negotiator representing certified and licensed professionals," according to Born.

The negotiations committee expectation document included in the agenda for the Aug. 31 meeting said the committee created by Policy H “is tasked with the review and recommendation of working conditions as they relate to compensation, district paid benefit adjustment and relevant district policies and regulations.”