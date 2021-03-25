FUSD classroom quarantined after individual tests positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The county’s contact tracing team gets in contact with the family as well and provides them additional information about quarantine and exposures, and then they will conduct a secondary disease investigation with that family to get them resources they need and get them the guidelines for isolation,” Bevirt said.

A cleaning team is currently in the process of sanitizing the affected classroom, said Zachery Fountain, FUSD communications director. Other areas of the school, such as nearby classrooms, should not be interrupted by the cleaning process.

“We have a process in which we close off the room, and it is isolated from staff and also student use. The doors are locked and only accessible by maintenance crews for thorough cleaning,” Fountain said.

Following last week’s spring break, a significant portion of the district's student population was allowed to return to in-person learning on Monday. FUSD plans to operate its schools five days a week for the remainder of the semester.

This week's returnees included students in kindergarten, first, second, third, sixth, ninth and 12th grades, and students in specialized programs. The remaining student body is scheduled to return to the classroom Monday.

Students attending in-person class are required to follow certain COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance. School staff have also been trained to monitor their student's symptoms, district officials said.

