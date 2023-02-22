Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has called a snowday for Thursday due to the ongoing winter weather.

The closure includes food service and before- and after-school activities at district schools.

The district and other local schools had also canceled school on Wednesday due to the storm, the eighth snowday for the year so far.

High Winds and Snow Hit Flagstaff A local walks her dogs past Flagstaff High School Wednesday morning through wind and snow as a snowstorm hits the city. Restoring Power Nick Leatherwood, left, and Chase Christopher, right, both journeymen linemen with Arizona Public Service, work Wednesday morning to repair a downed power line in east Flagstaff. A blizzard with high winds led to power interruptions in several neighborhoods around the city. Buffalo Park White Out A ponderosa pine emerges from swirling snow during a whiteout blizzard at Buffalo Park Wednesday afternoon. Alone in Buffalo Park Winter Whiteout The gate at Buffalo Park stands in silhouette against a blowing whiteout snowstorm Wednesday afternoon. Whiteout Conditions Wind and snow cause whiteout conditions on McMillian Mesa Wednesday morning where on a clear day the San Fransisco Peaks can be seen. Into The White Susan Immel walks her dogs Wednesday afternoon in a snowstorm that caused whiteout conditions. Finding Their Way A flock of Canada geese fly through a blizzard Wednesday afternoon in east Flagstaff. Travel Warnings Blowing snow makes it impossible to see the road on Forest Avenue Wednesday morning as a blizzard closed many roads leading into the city. APS Works Restore Power Chase Christopher, a journeyman lineman with Arizona Public Service, moves a downed power line in east Flagstaff Wednesday morning while working to fix the line and restore power. Many areas of Flagstaff suffered power outages as a blizzard with high winds battered the area. Restoring Power to Flagstaff Neighborhoods Repairing The Lines Chase Christopher, a journeyman lineman with Arizona Public Service, works with a line crew to repair a downed power line in east Flagstaff Wednesday morning. A severe blizzard downed lines around the city leading to loss of power in several neighborhoods. Heavy Snow Flagstaff is hit Wednesday morning with a once-in-a-generation storm that produced wind gusts up to 80 mph and heavy snow. High Winds and Snow Hit Flagstaff A woman clears her driveway of snow amidst heavy winds Wednesday morning. FUSD Announces Snow Day Make Up Plan Flagstaff High School student Kai Pannone checks his phone as he waits for his bus outside of the school Tuesday afternoon. Munds Park Power Outage Crews from Arizona Public Service work to restore downed power lines in Munds Park, located 17 miles south of Flagstaff, after high winds dropped trees across power lines, cutting power to the community. Munds Park Storm Damage The roof of a shed sits collapsed in Wednesday afternoon at a home in Munds Park after a severe winter storm with wind gusts topping 50 mph blew through the area, downing trees across power lines leading to a power outage for the entire community. Munds Park Storm Damage Strong winds from a powerful winter storm blew apart a condominium sign in Munds Park Wednesday. Power has been out at the district’s main office starting at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, but the district’s communications staff have been working remotely to keep updates current, according to Joshua Butler, the district's director of communications and public relations.

While the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning that will continue through 11 a.m. Friday, the district has not yet made a decision to close schools past Thursday.

“We’re also going to look at the weather to make those decisions,” Butler said. “Friday could be a two-hour delay, it could be a cancellation, we don’t know yet.”

More about snow policies can be found at fusd1.org/snow.

Other Flagstaff schools that announced closures Wednesday included Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy, BASIS Flagstaff, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, Star School and Pine Forest School.

Higher education institutions in Flagstaff also closed Wednesday. On Tuesday, both Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College announced they would be canceling classes at their Flagstaff locations in response to the anticipated weather.