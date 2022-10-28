FUSD board hears report of bond, override expenditures for 2022 and 2023

Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board at its meeting Tuesday heard a report on its expenditures for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, using the budget override and bond measure passed in 2018.

While another maintenance and operations (M&O) override and bond are on this November’s ballot, Tuesday's report explained how the district is using funds from measures passed in 2018.

The district does not currently have and is not asking for a capital override, so it is not included in the report.

Reports were presented by Ginger Stevens, the district's director of finance and business services.

Expenditures for the M&O override totaled $8,460,133 for 2022 and $8,282,301 for 2023. The difference comes from changes to FUSD's student enrollment each fiscal year.

Items included in the expenses are compliance with state mandates (at least $3.8 million each year), keeping current class sizes (over $1.2 million) and full-day kindergarten (about $950,000). Programs funded by the override include elementary art, PE and music (about $240,000 each), extracurriculars (over $160,000) and intervention programs for kindergarten through third-grade reading and math (over $110,000).

An additional $1.8 million each year is dedicated to “maintaining all current programs and services to the extent possible."

“The district has continually tried to keep our class sizes lower than other districts across the state,” Stevens said as an example of how the override is being used. “ ... Art, music, PE, those are not required by the state, but they are nice to have for a well-rounded education, and the district values having those options available for our students.”

Two documents outlining expenses for the 2018 bond funds for each fiscal year are included in the meeting agenda. The final bond sale of $20 million was approved by the board in June.

In 2022, the district had $23,945,328 in total bond expenditures, from the second set of 2018 bond funding sold in March 2021.

“Fiscal year 22 was a busy year for the district,” Stevens said, citing the completion of construction at Mount Elden Middle School and Killip Elementary, purchase of a 14-passenger bus ($88,191) and adding MacBooks, projectors and Apple TVs across the district.

Technology improvements for the year totaled $1,514,192.

Furniture and equipment for both Killip and MEMS cost $1,394,188 total, while nonadministrative construction, remodeling and facility improvements totaled $20,692,653. The latter also included $154,098 for Thomas Elementary’s bathroom and teachers lounge.

Administrative construction projects, including district-wide video surveillance design and fees related to the bond sale, cost a total of $192,311.

The district expects to spend $8,912,388 of the third bond sale in 2023, with nonadministrative construction accounting for almost half of these funds ($4,126,039).

Projects in this category include a new elevator for Sinagua Middle School ($1,805,00), remodeling Coconino High School’s mini-auditorium ($850,000) and final payments for both the MEMS and Killip construction projects ($462,227 and $608,812, respectively).

Technology improvements (an iPad refresh and additional Apple TVs, projectors and document cameras) will total $950,208. Security cameras are expected to cost $2 million total across the district’s five middle and high schools.

The expense document for fiscal year 2023 also outlines how the district plans to use the rest of this third bond sale, including stair remodeling at DeMiguel Elementary ($750,000), drainage improvements at Knoles Elementary ($450,000), bathroom remodels at Puente de Hozho Elementary ($520,000) and “land acquisition for new school” ($1 million).

The district plans to spend a total of $3,876,399 of the third bond sale to purchase 15 buses and two travel buses, with $1,292,133 being spent in 2023.

A recording of the meeting can be found on the district’s Vimeo. Stevens's report begins about two hours into the meeting.