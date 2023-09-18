Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board heard a presentation of a variety of college and career readiness indicators for its high school students at a meeting Tuesday, Sept 12.

Career and college readiness indicators (CCRIs) are metrics that show how prepared students in a given school or district are for their next steps after high school — whether that’s attending a university, trade school or community college, or starting a career. CCRIs as a whole determine 20% of most high schools’ letter grades from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), released each fall.

Because Summit High School is classified as an alternative 9-12 grade school, however, CCRIs count for 35% of the school’s final letter grade.

Graduation rates make up another 20% of a high school’s score. FUSD’s graduation rate for the class of 2023 across all three of its high schools was around 86%, higher than the roughly 77% seen across Arizona.

Last year was the first time ADE had given letter grades since the pandemic, and all three high schools in the district moved up one letter grade. Flagstaff High School (FHS) and Summit High School both received an A, while Coconino High School (CHS) received a B.

Mike Vogler, FUSD’s director of research and assessment, presented on Tuesday CCRI data FUSD had submitted for its 2023 letter grades in order to give the board a better understanding of how the district was preparing its students for departing high school. The presentation was created with help from Tom Safranek, district director of college and career development, and data from the Helios Education Foundation.

Overall, FHS scored 16.2 out of 20 possible points for CCRI, according to Vogler’s presentation, while CHS scored 14.9 out of 20 and Summit received 33 out of 35 possible points.

Here’s how FUSD performed on some of the metrics ADE uses to determine how well a student’s high school prepares them for their next steps:

College credit and CTE

One way the district measures CCRI is whether a student is ready for college or Career and Technical Education based on the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) requirements for admissions into state universities and completion of CTE courses for college credit.

Just under half (45.5%) of FUSD’s class of 2023 met the ABOR admission requirements, while 22.7% had received college credit for at least one CTE course (of those students, 15% passed at least three courses).

The most attended CTE course sequences among district students were engineering, culinary arts and automotive technologies.

A total of 22.7% of all students passed at least one technical skills certification, an assessment required for those completing a full sequence of CTE courses (47% of concentrators). About 15% of all district students earned some other kind of credential and certification for CTE (31.4% of concentrators).

Foreign language was the largest barrier for FUSD students in meeting the ABOR admissions requirements, Vogler said.

ABOR requires at least two years of foreign language classes for admission to the three public state universities, though a six-year Northern Arizona University admissions pilot that started this fall omits the language requirement for guaranteed admission to the university.

FUSD offers several language classes, but does not currently require them — which Vogler said accounted for much of the current percentage of students not meeting admissions requirements.

Just over two-thirds (67.7%) of FUSD’s 2023 graduating class passed at least one college level course, with 39% of that group passing at least four. Of the 45.5% meeting ABOR admissions requirements, almost all (91%) had passed one or more college-level courses during high school.

When added to students earning college credit through CTE courses, Vogler said “almost every other student who’s graduating is passing something for college credit at some point.”

District dual-enrollment courses with the highest enrollments in 2022 included math (328 students), history (214), physics (120) and English (101). The majority of courses had student success rates of at least 90%, with both automotive and building construction seeing a 100% success rate (7.9% and 9.8% higher than state averages, respectively). Music had the lowest success rate of any district dual enrollment class at 77.6%.

Most dual-enrollment classes were taken by juniors and seniors each year, with senior participation rising since the 2019-2020 school year after falling beginning in 2017-2018. Juniors in the district had the highest dual enrollment each year and their total has been generally rising since the 2018-2019 school year.

Testing and college attendance

A total of 162 of the district’s 2022 graduates attended Arizona state universities after high school (31 at Arizona State University, 107 at NAU and 34 at University of Arizona). Of those students, 25% had a 4.0 GPA in academic year 2023, 48% had between a 3.0 and a 3.9 GPA, and 14% had a GPA between 2.0 and 2.9.

Vogler noted that the district does not have information about graduates attending out-of-state colleges. Community college attendance was also not included, as the most recent data available to the district was from 2021.

About 33% of district students received a proficient score in ELA or math on the 2023 ACT, a similar percentage of those receiving a highly proficient score in those subjects and science.

A score of 19 or higher on the ACT is considered proficient, while scores of 25 or higher are considered highly proficient.

The most common scores on the 2023 ACT were between 1 and 12 for English (approx. 29%) and reading (25%), 13 and 15 for math (40%) and between 16 and 19 for science (27%) — though each subject had significant percentages of students in the other scoring ranges.

Advanced Placement (AP) testing was also included in the presentation, with 12% of graduating seniors receiving a score of 3 or higher on at least one exam. Of those students, 29.4% scored at least a 3 on four or more tests.

On AP exams, a three is typically the threshold for receiving college credit for a course, Vogler noted.

A detailed distribution of AP exam scores by course is available in the meeting minutes.

Participation in STEM

STEM-specific readiness indicators included students passing related courses as well as parts of assessments on STEM topics — meaning science, technology, engineering and math.

While FUSD students are only required to take one CTE class for graduation, more than 180 students in the class of 2023 took between 1.5 and 2.5 science-related CTE courses, while more than 160 took between 0.5 and 1.5 courses. Over 100 others took between 2.5 and 3.5 courses (0.5 of a course refers to a semester-long class).

The majority of the class of 2023 took between 3.5 and 4.5 math classes — which matches the district’s four-credit requirement. Similarly, the district requires three science credits for graduation (though it recommends four for university admissions), and most of the class of 2023 successfully completed between 2.5 and 3.5 science courses.

Vogler noted that work on the CCRIs involved both the district and its partners, with a current focus on “rigorous instruction” and using professional learning communities to encourage teamwork within the district.

“All of these collaborative discussions that we’re having districtwide, the more of these that we can have, the more that can feed down into instruction and ultimately student success,” he said. “This is the level of success we’re at now — we’re looking at making some of these changes and pushing the initiatives forward. As we do that, I would expect these to improve.”

His other priority was raising awareness among both students and staff of the district’s offerings to prepare students for life after high school, including dual enrollment and CTE courses.

“Not just ending and finding a job, but understanding that you’ll be growing throughout the rest of your life,” he explained. “Really building a good set of empathetic and high-level learners for life.”

A recording of the meeting can be found at vimeo.com/863633206, with the CCRI presentation and discussion beginning around an hour and 15 minutes. Some of the data from Vogler’s presentation is included in the meeting agenda.