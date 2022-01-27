FUSD board discusses response to financial risk report

At its meeting Tuesday, Flagstaff Unified School District' board addressed the auditor general report that found the district was one of six in Arizona at high financial risk. The board discussed the reasons the district landed where it did in the report as well as some steps it was taking to respond.

Ginger Stevens, FUSD’s director of finance and business services, presented the report’s findings during the meeting.

The decrease in student count in 2021, a statewide distance learning adjustment and “decisions made to spend down some of our cash balances” were the primary “factors that led us to this place,” she said.

The first budget for FY21 was presented in June, with a student count of 8,930 (the group A weighted student count, or WSC, was 10,701) and a maintenance and operations (M&O) budget of $72.4 million. By the final revision of the years budget, the student count was 8,307 (a WSC of 9,959) and the M&O budget was at $67 million.

Three million dollars of the M&O budget’s decrease was due to the lowered student count (offset by $3.2 million in enrollment stability grants) and $2.4 million was because of a distance learning adjustment.

The distance learning adjustment was a decision from the state government that remote students would be funded at a percentage of the amount schools received for in-person students. FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said online students were weighted at 0.95, compared to 1.0 for in-person students, and that the district had expected them to be fully funded.

The district was aware of declining enrollment, due to lower birth rates and high cost of living, among other factors. Stevens said FUSD “has been using staff reductions through natural attrition over the last several years to reduce spending” in response to lower student counts.

The report had found that FUSD's budget limit reserves had decreased for both M&O and capital funds.

The M&O budget is “where there's a bit of good news to report,” Stevens said. After the Arizona Department of Education processed the district’s final student count, FUSD was able to carry forward $368,375 to the next year -- more than what it had expected.

Without the distance learning adjustment, the carry forward for FY21 would have been around $2.3 million, according to Stevens.

The figure would still be less than in previous years, she said, “but we still would have had a good healthy carry forward.”

“The distance learning adjustment just really took a toll on us,” she said.

That adjustment was also the reason Stevens gave for the district’s change in fund balance of negative 26.6%. Had it not been made, the district’s ratio would have been a positive 1.3%, she said.

The lack of capital budget reserve was due to “several large projects” FUSD had undertaken, specifically the Mount Elden Middle School renovation.

Extra funds were spent to ensure cohesion between the old and new buildings, and to bring the project to completion, rather than having to restart construction at a later time.

“If we had put that project on hold, it would be 30% more,” said board member Anne Dunno. “I understand that we’ve drawn down that carry forward on the capital, but I think those were good decisions between the administration and the team and the board to keep going and pressing forward on the project.”

The report did not include carry-forward funds in its calculation of operating margin ratios, another area in which FUSD was listed as high risk. Funds left over from previous years were not included in revenue calculations, in other words.

Stevens said that, while she agrees "with the calculation…it doesn’t really tell the whole story, especially for Flagstaff.”

“We have been blessed to have healthy cash balances that we have been carrying forward for years,” she said. “Some of those expenses came out of those accounts where we didn’t get the revenue in the current fiscal year, but we could have had it for years prior. This calculation simply looks at what happened in that year only.”

FUSD’s response to the report’s findings include ongoing meetings with its cabinet and the auditor general’s office.

Penca said the district would be looking at its current budget and adjustments it could make to its ESSER III budget, and would be monitoring student enrollment. So far, enrollment has increased by around 300 students this year, he said.

“It’ll be interesting how that will greatly impact many of the measures that the auditor general’s using for this report … . Our [enrollment] hasn’t rebounded to where we were prior to the pandemic, but that also wasn’t what we were projecting. We were projecting a steady, slow decline that’s related to birth rate, to some factors of our community that at times can make it challenging for many to afford to live [here],” he said.

Stevens said that because the report is only in its second year, she “wasn’t aware how much it would affect us” and would be sure to check the measures before the end of each fiscal year.

“My goal is that we won't be here again,” she said. “Because we’ve been here once, we know now more how it happens, and I think we have an excellent team in place that will conquer this.”

