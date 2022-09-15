FUSD board considers policy changes based on state law

Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) governing board had first readings of 13 district policy revisions in its meeting this week, based on new requirements passed in state legislation.

The changes covered parental rights, graduation requirements, gender in sports, family education and COVID-19 response, among others.

All were first readings, and there will be a second reading of each on the agenda at the next board meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The first readings of additional policy changes are also expected to be on that meeting’s agenda.

The revised state laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24.

All were approved unanimously except for a policy on gender in interscholastic sports (JJIB), which passed with one “nay” vote from member Christine Fredericks. A policy on parental involvement in education (KB) was unanimously tabled for further discussion based on a motion from member Carole Gilmore. There was also an extended discussion on the school visitation policy (KI), though it was among the readings approved unanimously.

The policies, including suggested changes, can be found in the board meeting agenda. A recording of the meeting is available on the district’s Vimeo.

Several of the policies had to do with the district’s ongoing COVID response. Arizona’s HB 2086 states that COVID immunization is not required for school attendance.

District policy JLCB (Immunization of Students) now states that COVID vaccinations are not required for students. Other immunizations are still required, including diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis, poliomyelitis, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), Hib, varicella and meningococcal.

Carol Haden, board president, said while she would vote for this change to be in compliance with state law, "I do hope that we will continue to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and HPV vaccinations for our students."

HB 2616 states that schools cannot require a minor to wear a mask without consent from their parent or guardian -- which district policy JLCC (Communicable/Infectious Diseases) has been updated to reflect.

HB 2498 states that government entities cannot require residents to be vaccinated for COVID and HB 2453 states that they cannot put a mask requirement on their premises, “except where long-standing workplace safety and infection control measures are unrelated to COVID-19 may be required.” This is reflected in district policy GBGCB (Staff Health and Safety), which says district staff will not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated against COVID. Schools located on the Navajo Nation (including Leupp Elementary) are exempt from this policy.

Changes to district policy KI (Visitors to Schools) are based on HB 2025, which requires district governing boards to develop and adopt policies for school visits, including tours and observations, in a public meeting. The district has also created a new form for prospective visitors to complete before visiting a school.

Fredericks raised concerns about school safety due to the wording of the policy; based on the bill, the procedures will be developed for visits "of all classrooms" by parents and prospective parents. She worried that some would try to take advantage of this, spending large amounts of time observing all the classrooms in a school, and possibly impacting student and teacher safety.

"I understand ... 'my kid's interested in culinary,' cool, let's go see culinary. I have a problem with, 'I want to see all of math, I want to see all of English, I want to see everything.' There's no reason to do that," she said.

She added: "I really, really resent what the legislature is doing to us. I think they are implementing their misinformed perspectives on schools."

Member Anne Dunno added that while she shared some concerns, she thought the intent behind it, allowing parents more access to their children’s schools and potential future schools, could be beneficial.

When her son started kindergarten at Thomas Elementary many years ago, she was not allowed to visit ahead of time, she said as an example.

"Since that time, the district has improved immensely," she said, "... but I do think this is actually helpful. If managed well, it could be a really good opportunity for some parents to really see what the conversations are."

District Superintendent Michael Penca said future litigation would likely help fine-tune the law and address potential problems, as might future legislative sessions.

"We don't have all the answers; this is new for us, and many of these are changing the way we do business, procedures," he said. "[We] may or may not personally agree with them, but we have a duty to uphold the law. We'll do our best to do that and I'm sure we're going to learn some things along the way. They may be challenged on those or the law may be amended in the future."

SB 1165, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, requires districts to designate interscholastic and intramural sports based on the assigned sex at birth of participating students into three categories: males/men/boys, females/women/girls or coed/mixed.

The district has proposed changes to its interscholastic sports policy, JJIB, to reflect this, specifying that any student may participate in teams or sports designated as coed or for boys, but that teams and sports designated for girls cannot be open to students assigned male at birth.

Fredericks voted “nay” on this motion, while, despite some expressing disagreement with the policy (“This is painful,” Dunno said before seconding the motion), the other four board members voted “aye.”

“Who’s going to check the genitalia of our children?” Fredericks asked. “I have issues with this -- this is ridiculous.”

The reading of an update to district policy KB (Parental Involvement in Education) was tabled by a motion from Gilmore.

“I would prefer we have an executive session, getting far more information from our counsel. ...This is a very easily litigated policy,” she said.

The proposed changes were based on HB 2439 and HB 2161, which require school districts to create procedures for parents and guardians to request access to district and employee records relating to their child, as well as all materials in the school library and a list of those borrowed by their child. HB 2161 amended the Parent’s Bill of Rights to enable parents and guardians to bring a lawsuit if their rights are violated.

Schools without a full-time library specialist or equivalent are exempt, according to the policy, as are district libraries that have agreements with county free library districts or municipal libraries.

Only two words in policy IMB (Teaching About Controversial/Sensitive Issues) changed. A paragraph in the original policy reads:

“The teacher holds a position of authority and respect in the classroom and community, and by virtue of that position has great influence in the formation of the values of all students. It must be clear that personal views are not a part of the instructional program and must be tempered by the responsibility to maintain professionalism.”

The word “influence” was changed to “responsibility” and “values” was changed to “education.”

The change comes because HB 2161 “provides states private cause of action and enables parents to sue government entities for usurping the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, healthcare and mental health of their children,” according to Lance Huffman, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, who presented it to the board.

“As such, this policy has been changed only slightly but significantly," he said, "... so as to not suggest that teachers are shaping the values of the children. That’s the parents’ job, per HB 2161.”

Changes to policy IHAMB (Family Life Education) come from HB 2495. Public schools can’t refer students to or use sexually explicit material except for as part of a sex education program approved by board. Sexually explicit materials, as defined in policy IHAMB-R, are materials in any medium depicting sexual conduct, sexual excitement or ultimate sexual acts, definitions for which are also outlined in the policy.

Exemptions listed in the policy include materials with “serious” educational, literary, artistic, political or scientific value or if the school obtains parental consent before using or recommending material and provides students who have not received parental consent with alternative, nonsexually-explicit assignment.

One to two minutes of silence at the beginning of each school day for students has been added to Policy IMD (School Ceremonies and Observances).

“A teacher or other school employee may not suggest the nature of any reflection in which a student may engage," according to the policy. " ... Each teacher of a class in which a moment of silence occurs, pursuant to law, shall encourage parents of students in the class to discuss with their children how best to use the moment of silence.”

The only change to policy IKF (Graduation Requirements) is to raise civics test score requirements to at least 70 out of 100, starting with the class of 2026. The shift is based on HB 2632 and the current graduation requirement is a score of 60 or higher.

Policy JF (Student Admissions) was changed based on SB 1361 to say students who can’t attend school in the county/district of residents due to distance, lack of transportation or their guardian’s employment, as well as those residing in unorganized territory can apply for a certificate of educational convenience.

The certificate “would then allow [these students] to potentially apply for admission into a neighboring county or a neighboring school district,” Huffman said.

The Arizona Legislature increased the limit to which the board can delegate the ability to enter the district into contracts for materials and services from $50,000 to $100,000, and FUSD policy DJA (Delegated Procurement Authority) has been amended to reflect this.

Policy DIA (Accounting System) has changed to align with HB 2179, which requires school districts requesting the State Board of Education to take accounting responsibility for the district now also file their application with the county’s school superintendent.

