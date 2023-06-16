The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) board continued developing its plans for a new Marshall Elementary School at a work session Tuesday before its regular meeting.

The primary question the board was considering with this project is where to place the new elementary school: on the current site, across the street at the former Flagstaff Middle School or an entirely new location.

Under the current timeline, construction on the new building is expected to begin in 2024, with the school opening in the summer of 2025.

The district hosted a community forum on the topic May 5 and is still seeking feedback through a survey. It then held another two engagement sessions -- one with school staff and one with fifth-graders -- in mid-May.

A total of 62 people had responded to the district survey by Tuesday evening, with five attending the May meeting in person and 88 views on the recording of the event. Members of the design team had also visited the neighborhood, having conversations with those who lived near the current school.

Board member Carole Gilmore expressed concern with the level of community awareness of the project, saying she’d spoken to several who resided in Marshall’s boundaries and hadn’t heard there were plans for a new school.

“I'm just concerned,” she said. “It’s sort of my neighborhood and there’s still people that don’t even know it’s being discussed. The immediate community is responsive, but the Marshall boundary lines go way over the hilltop and past the hospital.”

Tuesday’s meeting discussed a similar set of pros and cons for all three options as the public forum, with a presentation from David Schmidt of the DLR Group and board members giving their opinions. The board has not yet chosen a location, as it is expected to vote at its next meeting on June 27.

Staying in the neighborhood

The recommendation district Superintendent Michael Penca passed along from the bond oversight committee was that the board choose between the current location or Flagstaff Middle School rather than finding an entirely new location. This preference was echoed in the community feedback the project had received so far, with most saying their main priority was to keep the school in its current neighborhood.

Penca summarized this view as “we want the school to remain in this area, because it’s so desirable as a neighborhood school and there’s so many community assets."

He and Marshall Principal Janelle Reasor said students at every grade level use those assets, primarily Thorpe Park, in a variety of learning activities.

The majority of community feedback preferred the middle school site, as it did not border any backyards and was generally seen as “the least disruptive" of the options.

While the bond committee did not recommend either of the two locations specifically, most board members also said they preferred to use the Flagstaff Middle School location across the street.

Toward the end of the discussion, member Kristine Pavlik listed several reasons she thought the middle school was a better location for the new Marshall.

“I like the idea of moving towards the middle school site,” she said. “I think a lot of our concerns can be mitigated; we've heard there are answers and solutions to the concerns we have had. Just thinking of Marshall as its own distinct school, I’d really love for it to be in its own distinct space as opposed to mashed up with the high school. ... I think it's a really cool possibility.”

Her main concern had been finding a sunny area for the playground (meaning quicker snowmelt and more outdoor recess), which she said was addressed by the middle school being larger than the planned new elementary.

Marshall’s new building is expected to be about 55,000 square feet, the same size as its current location, while the middle school is about 79,000 square feet. That extra space could be used for courtyards or play spaces, Penca said.

Flood planning

The discussion also included additional information from Guillermo Cortes with SWI about how the Rio de Flag’s floodplain might affect construction choices.

To build on the current school site, the design would include raising the building by 2-3 feet to avoid a 100-year floodplain.

Cortes explained that 100-year floodplains mean a 0.1% chance of happening each year, and are typically considered in the design process. Construction does not typically consider 500-year floodplains because of the cost of doing so.

Bringing in and engineering about 78,000 cubic yards of soil for this purpose would be the main cost difference between building at the current Marshall or the Flagstaff Middle School, Schmidt said. He estimated that total “could be in the high hundred thousands -- 8 [or] 900,000, up to maybe $1.2 million.”

Otherwise, he said, “a lot of the [costs] are actually a wash between the two sites.” Gilmore later asked for a cost evaluation for moving the “tremendous rock” present on the middle school site.

Flood analysis was based on a FEMA map completed before last summer’s Pipeline Fire, and its burn scar could mean additional flood impacts on the site.

“This floodplain map could completely change,” Cortes said. “It could be all 100-year, it could be all 500-year, just depending on what the burn scar does.”

The existence of the current Marshall building also changes the flood map, which Cortes said needs to be taken into account in the design process in order to avoid negatively impacting the surrounding neighborhood.

The flood map was board member Eric Sather’s main reason for saying he was “leaning towards the middle school site.”

“I think keeping the school in that neighborhood is of paramount importance, and I really just like the fact that whatever happens with this flood map zoning that school will be protected,” he said.

Based on the map presented, Gilmore asked whether the back part of the current lot, where there is currently a baseball field, had been considered, as it had a higher elevation and was out of the floodplain.

Middle school costs

While the current Flagstaff Middle School is entirely out of the floodplain, its raised elevation and bedrock would mean a different set of challenges for building a new middle school.

Accessibility is one of the major concerns with this site, though Schmidt said that lowering the building’s north end by about 2 1/ feet and raising the parking lot could bring the elevations across the site together enough (within about 5 feet) to build a series of sloped sidewalks that would allow easy access into the building. The current Flagstaff Middle School has stairs and steeper ramps connecting to the parking lot, which right now is 8-10 feet lower than the building.

The sloped sidewalk approach is meant to move toward universally accessible design on the new campus -- which Schmidt described as designing for various levels of abilities, rather than creating separate uses for disabled and nondisabled users of the space.

He also noted that sloping sidewalks had been similarly used in the new Killip Elementary, which has a larger, though less sudden, elevation difference between the north and south ends of its campus.

The Flagstaff Middle School building currently on the site is being leased out in sections -- Flagstaff Junior Academy’s middle school, Northern Arizona University’s early childhood program and FUSD's preschool evaluation team currently operate out of it — though Penca said the site is overall costing the district more than it is earning. He also noted at the meeting that these uses moving elsewhere, should FUSD use this location for Marshall, would reduce traffic on the streets surrounding the site.

He estimated the district makes about $100,000 a year from leasing the building, while spending about $270,000 in utilities and maintenance, a total that doesn’t include larger repairs done in previous years such as a new roof for the gymnasium or replacement stairs.

A 2018 facility assessment found that about $3 million in improvements would be needed by 2028.

“There’s going to be continued costs associated with keeping that middle school,” Penca said. “It was built in 1970 and ... we haven’t used it in the district since 2010, so it’s not our priority for maintenance.”

While member Christine Fredericks said she agreed “it's logical to use the middle school plot,” she wanted to ensure that the district was helping the other organizations using the building through the transition. Penca said FUSD had been working with them and had given advance notice.

Board president Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie agreed.

“The [middle] school is old and is costing us more money than what our partners are paying to rent the facility,” she said. “It looks like we do have enough room to be able to be build a new school, and there will be challenges wherever the school is built. We have the expertise and the knowledge to be able to make it fit for all of our students.”

Having a building that isn’t used by the district as a school also affects FUSD’s ability to get funding from the state's school facilities oversight board, Penca added, as it is based on square feet and enrollment. He said this would also be a concern, should the new Marshall be leased out after the new building is completed at a different site.

Combining campuses

Penca outlined potential plans for the current Marshall if the new building were to move across the street. The hope would be to use the 6 acres to add to Flagstaff High School’s 13-acre campus, potentially reducing some of that school’s impact on the neighborhood. Uses he mentioned included additional parking (though not the entire plot) or outdoor learning.

“When we think about FHS’s impact on the neighborhood, parking is still a challenge, for recreation spaces, green spaces, outdoor learning spaces, snow removal, places to pile snow, all those challenges we have because that’s such a dense campus,” he said. “We would have an opportunity to re-envision how to incorporate that 6 acres into FHS’s campus.”

The board is expected to take action on the Marshall site June 27, with “community sharing and engagement of Marshall design ideas” planned for July. The DLR Group will then present the design to the board in August.

More information about the project, including ways to take the survey, can be found at fusd1.org. A recording of the meeting is available on FUSD's Vimeo, with the work session beginning at about 25 minutes.