FUSD board calls for budget override election

In its June 14 meeting, the Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) governing board called for a special budget override election to be held this November. The measure, if approved, would continue an existing 15% override to the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) budget.

The existing M&O override was authorized by voters in a 2018 election and covers fiscal years 2020 through 2024. Should this override not pass, a phase-down period would then reduce the override by one-third in both 2025 and 2026.

The current override is expected to generate $7.9 million in the next fiscal year, district superintendent Michael Penca said in the meeting.

The proposed override will “support staffing and programs that are not funded by the state education budget,” he said.

“It’s a critical component of our overall budget, that almost $8 million,” said board member Anne Dunno. “[I am] so appreciative of our community for supporting our students and teachers. Without this, because our state lags so far behind, we wouldn’t have many of the offerings that people just take for granted that we all recognize should be part of a K-12 educational experience, but they’re not extras. It’s art, it’s music, it’s athletics, full-day kindergarten, some specialized programs for advanced placement. Those, to me, are essential.”

The motion passed unanimously, meaning the override will appear on this year’s Nov. 8 ballot. The deadline to submit arguments for and against the override to the County School Office is Aug. 12.

A recording of the meeting, including this discussion, is available on FUSD’s Vimeo.

