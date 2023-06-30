Flagstaff Unified School District's (FUSD) board approved the selections of new principals at two schools in its meeting Tuesday.

Effective July 1, Trisha Eberlein will be leading Summit High School, while Katrina Collins-Hernandez will be at the helm of Thomas Elementary.

The schools are among five in the district that will be getting new principals. Thomas’s current principal, Ginni Biggs, will now be leading DeMiguel Elementary, while Summit’s Chris Koenker is headed to a principal position at Sinagua Middle School.

Both new principals are coming from other positions within the district and have earned at least one of their education degrees from Northern Arizona University.

Eberlein has been an assistant principal at Flagstaff High School since 2020 and has previously taught at Knoles Elementary and served at Northland Preparatory Academy as a counselor and program coordinator.

“She is very passionate about connecting students and families with trauma-informed and community supports, and the use of restorative practices to cultivate inclusive learning environments,” FUSD human resources director Dawn Anderson said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Collins-Hernandez, herself a graduate of FUSD schools, has worked at Kinsey Elementary since 2007 as a first-grade teacher and instructional specialist. She’s also taught early childhood education psychology at NAU.

“It’s such an incredible honor,” she said at the meeting. “It’s really been my goal since I was a very young girl at Knoles Elementary School.”

Both Eberlein and Collins-Hernandez have been preparing for their new roles, working with their new school’s current principals and communicating with staff.

Both appointments can be reviewed in a recording on FUSD's Vimeo page, beginning about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the meeting.