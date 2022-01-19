FUSD board approves flood mitigation construction at Killip site

At its most recent board meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the City of Flagstaff to construct a set of water retention basins next to the new Killip Elementary School.

The project is meant to “take advantage of this window of opportunity while we’re under construction of the Killip site,” according to district superintendent Michael Penca. It will also help protect the new building and mitigate flooding in the neighborhood.

Flood mitigation had been a part of the construction project even before the former Killip school building flooded in August.

“From day one when we rebuilt Killip, we knew that it has always been on a floodplain, so the new Killip school is basically two and a half feet higher than the old one. We saw last year with the flooding that we never got water in the new building. …This is not a new idea,” said assistant superintendent Bob Kuhn.

Flagstaff City Council approved the IGA Jan. 4 and has been working on other flood mitigation measures.

“We know that just continuing to respond with short-term measures is not a real sustainable option,” said Scott Overton, the city’s public works director. “We have been working diligently to really develop these ideas, and this opportunity came up because of the Killip school site and because of the Killip school redevelopment."

The field will store around 11 acre feet of water, and drain within two days of filling. It will be fenced in with both ADA and street access. The basins will be cleaned by the city as debris enters them.

Water will enter the basins from Ponderosa Park and then flow to an underground pipe system directed toward 3rd Street. Overton said the design’s goal is to capture the water in the retention ponds and “slowly and methodically release as much of that as possible from the ponds into our existing underground system.”

The basins are also planned to serve as sports fields when not flooded, with a movable backstop and goalposts to accommodate both uses.

At this point, however, “it's a storm water facility first and foremost,” Overton said.

“We also recognize there's a significant need for the school population and for the residents and community members to use some field amenities," he said. "I wish we were in a better place to say that it were a field as originally designed. I think unfortunately we’re just in a bad situation where we have to get the best of both worlds. We will address all the issues that have come up, and I think we've come up with some pretty creative solutions to make it a safe environment, to make sure the drain-off is appropriate.”

FUSD’s board also approved two maximum price proposals from CORE Construction on the project. The district will be paying a maximum of $221,658 (with the City of Flagstaff paying the remainder, at most $1,224,482) on construction of 60-inch pipes running under the property into the city storm drain system. It will also pay a maximum of $720,557 (the city’s portion is $1,731,699) for the two retention basins.

Funding for the project is planned to come from the district’s adjacent ways (the entirety of the pipe construction and $433,557 of the basins) and capital funds ($287,000 of the basins). Insurance proceeds on the flood insurance settlement for the former building may also be applied to this project, replacing some of the capital expenses once received.

According to Penca, “adjacent ways are property taxes levied to fund construction improvements to public ways on district or neighboring properties, such as public roads, sidewalks [or] sewers.”

The district currently has $955,500 in its adjacent ways account, though it “will continue to post more revenue as property taxes are collected through the remainder of the year.”

Construction on Killip’s new building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

