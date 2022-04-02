FUSD authorizes sale of $20 million in school improvement bonds

FUSD’s board moved to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of $20 million in school improvement bonds at its meeting March 29. This is the last portion of a $75 million bond program that was authorized by district voters in 2018.

The district had previously sold two other sets of bonds as part of this program: $25 million worth in May 2019 and $30 million in March 2021.

These funds have been used for construction at Mount Elden Middle School and Killip Elementary, track and field replacements at Coconino and Flagstaff High Schools, a field replacement at Cromer Elementary, accessibility improvements at several district schools, roofing and HVAC repairs and energy efficient lighting, among other projects. They were also used for Apple TV and projection equipment, student iPads and laptops.

The district hopes to use the $20 million approved in this meeting for accessibility, including an elevator at Sinagua Middle School and improvements (which also include drainage) at Knoles’s playground, stair replacement at DeMiguel, replacement of security cameras and “a refresh of staff laptops and student iPad devices.” Purchase of additional buses was also mentioned.

Superintendent Michael Penca said he was recommending the sale happen now “to ensure funding is available on the timelines needed for those projects and also to get ahead of anticipated rising interest rates.”

Bill Davis, the financial advisor for Piper Sandler Company, said they hoped to get bond rating by early May, and pricing by mid-May.

“The goal here is to try to get the bonds sold as quickly as we can, so that we don’t remain exposed to that interest rate risk with rising interest rates,” he said. “As everyone knows, rates have gone up significantly over the last six or seven months [and] it’s anticipated that they’ll continue to climb. …We were at record-low levels [however], so interest rates just generally are still low.”

In response to a question, he estimated that interest would likely be around 2.5 to 3%.

The maximum rate approved by voters in the 2018 ballot is 9%, though Davis said he expected rates to be “well under that,” and that there would be discussions before moving forward with the sale if rates moved into the 5% range.

The motion was approved unanimously.

A recording of the meeting can be found at vimeo.com/691180308.

