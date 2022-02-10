FUSD approves additional COVID leave, discusses mask requirement

Flagstaff Unified School District’s board approved during a meeting Tuesday an additional COVID-19 leave fund for staff and began a discussion of the future of the district's mask requirement.

The district will be extending up to 40 hours of additional leave time (80 for employees working in a position that is not eligible for remote work) to staff for COVID isolation. Employees are eligible if they were required to isolate after a positive COVID test or needed to care for a child with a positive result.

The leave policy will continue until the $88,000 in funding -- which comes from the district's ESSER II and III budgets -- is exhausted. Additional leave was “a key request from staff” in the district’s ESSER III feedback, FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said.

The negotiations committee “wanted to focus on specifically first the staff that had to have time docked because they have run out of paid leave," said human resources director Dawn Anderson. They also requested that staff members who were not able to work remotely (maintenance and warehouse workers, for example, and safe learning center staff) be "taken care of."

The additional COVID leave previously approved through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired in September 2021, and employees who had compensation deducted after Oct. 1 will be paid using the new leave. Those that were unable to work remotely “during the remote period” are eligible for an additional 40 hours of leave.

The policy presented to the board initially only included staff who had been vaccinated or had a medical exemption. Most board members expressed disagreement with the distinction and added unvaccinated and undisclosed staff to those eligible when making the motion.

“We ask a lot of our teachers, all of them, and I’m hesitant to say you can’t use this benefit if you’re not vaccinated, but yet we still require our teachers to be in the classrooms and to teach,” said member Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie.

While the mask requirement was discussed at the meeting, no action was taken. The board is expected to have the requirement as an action item on the agenda for its next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Penca brought up the discussion as part of his COVID report, which showed decreasing metrics in both the county and district.

“I know that there are board members and staff, parents and students who would like FUSD to change our requirement of wearing face masks while indoors," he said. "I have publicly shared that I truly look forward to the time when we can encourage but not require masks, as it would mean we are seeing the COVID-19 conditions in our schools and community improve."

Family members and a few students have been making public comment against the mask requirement at board meetings since it was passed at the start of the school year in August.

Other considerations Penca mentioned include recommendations from health experts and officials, mask requirements on public transportation and in the Navajo Nation and trends in local metrics.

Member Anne Dunno raised the idea of setting a potential end date for the requirement, given the increased availability of vaccines, decreasing metrics and challenges masks can raise in education. The potential date she gave was after spring break.

“I think we’ve reached that point where we really need to look at removing the masks and I would like to see masks optional,” she said. “…At some point I want to put a date on it, because I think our families, our staff need to have that out ahead of them. Those that want to wear a mask can wear a mask. Hopefully those that can do that, assuming they’re also vaccinated, they know they’re doubly protected.”

Member Christine Fredericks said it was too early to put a date on removing the mask requirement and that they needed to continue tracking local metrics.

“If we get another spike, especially after spring break when families are traveling…I don’t know if that’s the appropriate answer,” she said. “I don’t think we can put a final date on it at this point. I think we still need to continue to watch the numbers.”

Penca said it was difficult to make comparisons to other districts, as there are a number of factors influencing both mask policies and their effects. He said he thought setting a date might not be a “bad thing” because there will be time to continue tracking local metrics and make changes as necessary.

“The challenge with that is people will feel like we pulled the rug out from under them if we set a date and then we see a new surge [or] there’s a new variant,” he said. “...I believe we’re going to be dealing with COVID forever, so I do think we have to get to a point where we live with it, mitigate around it and we need to be nimble enough to adjust when the conditions change.”

