FUSD appoints leadership at FHS, MEMS

Flagstaff Unified School District’s board approved two leadership appointments in its March 8 meeting. In the 2022-23 school year, Libby Miller will be Flagstaff High School's (FHS) principal and Lawrence Watson will be assistant principal at Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS).

Miller has been serving as interim principal at FHS since Jan. 3. She has “credentials and seems to be a really good fit for Flag High,” said board member Anne Dunno. The motion was approved unanimously.

“I want to thank all of you for putting your trust and faith in me to serve this amazing great community that I feel so fortunate to be a part of,” Miller said. “...We are back in Flagstaff and ready to serve our community.”

Kelly Graham, an English teacher at FHS has taught at FUSD for over 20 years, supported both Miller and Watson’s appointment in public comment.

“This year at FHS, we have faced an unprecedented time with changes in leadership that have really shaken our staff, our students, our community. The opportunity to have Ms. Miller be our principal and to have a strong administration again is hope for us,” she said.

Watson is currently FUSD’s career exploration coordinator and was previously an assistant principal at FHS. His appointment was approved unanimously.

Teacher Katie Mertz spoke in favor of his appointment in public comment, saying that Watson’s leadership was the reason she had chosen to stay in Flagstaff.

“There is great strength in unity,” she said. “Mr. Watson’s leadership is what strengthens us staff, the student body and ultimately unites the community."

“Creating strong administration in this school district is key,” Graham said. “It's key to keeping our teachers teaching and it's key to our students learning in happiness. I’m here this evening hopeful that you all see that and that you know how very important these appointments are to us this year.”

