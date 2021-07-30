FUSD announces interim principal for Flagstaff High School

On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his term July 28. The former principal, Tony Cullen, was reassigned by FUSD’s Superintendent, Michael Penca.

Roth was previously principal at Coconino and Ponderosa High Schools and has served as superintendent for the Coconino County Accommodation School District, according to the announcement.

FUSD announced the change in an email and phone message sent to Flagstaff High School families.

"Dave Roth is a well-respected and longtime educator in the Flagstaff community,” Penca said in that email. “...He is also the proud parent of Flagstaff High School graduates. Dave’s leadership skills and experience will be an asset for providing direction and support to students and families, and for a successful 2021-2022 school year at Flagstaff High School,”

FUSD’s Director of Communications and Public Relations, Joshua Butler, said in an email that “all matters pertaining to Flagstaff High School should be directed to the interim principal and administrative staff.”

