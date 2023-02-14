Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and other local K-12 schools have canceled school on Feb. 14 due to winter weather.

Other Flagstaff schools that have announced closures include Flagstaff Junior Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School.

For FUSD, this closure includes food service and before and after school activities.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication,” according to its announcement.

In a district newsletter published at the end of January, superintendent Michael Penca had announced that, due to the number of snow days it had taken so far in response to record snowfall, the district would be using two make-up days. April 24 and May 5 will now be school days to replace this school year’s first two cancellations; FUSD has not yet decided whether it will use make up days for the next three.

“I will continue to evaluate instructional time in the event of more delays or cancellations this winter,” Penca wrote.

More about snow days at FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/snow.