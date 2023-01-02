FUSD and other Flagstaff schools closed Monday due to weather

Flagstaff schools, including those in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), have canceled school for their students Monday, Jan. 2, due to winter weather.

The district had announced a delayed start for its return from winter break Sunday evening as snow continued to fall. On Monday morning, “further winter weather and road condition assessments” led the district to announce a full closure for the day.

In a social media post around 7 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported a total of 11.2 inches of snow at the Flagstaff airport.

Other schools in Flagstaff have announced their own snow days today, including Northland Preparatory Academy, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Flagstaff Junior Academy.

At FUSD, food service and FACTs before and after school activities have also been cancelled.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities and timelines for mobilizing communication,” according to the announcement.

Northern Arizona University continues to be on winter break, and has not announced a change in schedules.

FUSD plans to announce any changes using multiple forms of communication, including its website: fusd1.org.