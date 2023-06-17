The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will be adding eight dual enrollment courses to its offerings for the coming school year thanks to its board approving a pair of intergovernmental agreements (IGA) with nearby community colleges at a meeting Tuesday.

Flagstaff High School (FHS) now offers 26 dual enrollment courses through Coconino Community College (CCC), while Coconino High School (CHS) offers 14. These cover a range of topics from core subjects such as English and pre-calculus to beginning Navajo I and II, jazz history, literature and automotive engines.

About 60% of FUSD graduates participate in dual enrollment courses, said Tom Safranek, the district’s director of college and career development; the average across Arizona is 24%.

A recent Helios study found that students who took dual enrollment classes were 2.1 times as likely to attend college as their peers who hadn’t and 1.2 times as likely to persist.

The district was updating its existing IGA with CCC at Tuesday’s meeting, rearranging courses based on teacher movements and certifications throughout the district. In the end, the move means adding two courses to those CCC offers in partnership with FUSD, raising the total to 40.

The board was also approving a new IGA with Yavapai College (YC) for a film and television program, as CCC does not offer a similar program. The six new courses include some already taught by Jeremy Gemetta, a film and television production instructor at CHS, and now allow students to receive credit in the specific subject rather than the more general arts category

Gemetta already teaches some TV and film dual enrollment courses, which CCC recognizes as arts courses rather than CTE courses -- a result of the community college not offering the program. The district will now be partnering with YC to offer credit for six courses through its TV and film production program.

The classes will still be taught by Gemetta at CHS during regular school hours.

In response to a question about dual enrollment’s cost to FUSD students, Safranik said, “none of the students pay full price. It’s either reduced or no cost.”

“Our Native students for example: no cost to them,” he said. “Our CTE courses through CCC: no cost to them other than books. And we’re reimbursed by our local CTech for the textbooks or materials that they may need for that class, but arts and sciences students do pay for the class. Their rate with CCC is $15 per credit hour. With YC, I’ve been given to understand, because they’re outside of Coconino County, the cost is a little bit higher, but it’s still about 50% of their normal tuition rate, and it's the same rate that is at play with other schools down in the Valley.”

The board voted unanimously to approve both agreements.

"I am so glad we can offer this and I agree," said board member Christine Fredericks. "The more we can offer, the better to give our kids a step up, whether it’s college bound or it’s career or wherever they plan on going -- whatever we can plan to do to help."

A recording of the meeting is available at vimeo.com/835483190. Discussion of the dual enrollment agreements begins at around 3 hours and 50 minutes.