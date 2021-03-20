From sleds to swing sets: Keeping Flagstaff kids safe with outdoor play

All in all, Vorndran emphasized the importance of being prepared when recreating with children, as different places introduce different safety obstacles. She said the best way to determine what is needed is to anticipate at least the common dangers in a situation.

This year, parents have more elements of safety to consider when recreating with children. As the sun comes out and public recreation spots reopen, preventing the spread of the coronavirus is another concern of outdoor play.

Gerner said keeping children safe from COVID-19 while playing outdoors does not have to be very difficult. She suggested wiping down equipment before uses or bringing along hand sanitizer to playgrounds. Additionally, she said bringing your own water bottles is a good way to limit the use of drinking fountains.

However, like anything, Gerner explained that safety responsibilities are not solely for parents. At school, she said teachers take time to go through different safety rules and tips with children so they can become active in keeping themselves safe as well.

Similarly, Vorndran said, with younger kids, just making sure they know that being safe and well-behaved is expected of them can help keep them protected.