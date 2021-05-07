From motherhood to academics, CCC grad Vanessa Holbrook leads by example

After graduating, Holbrook plans to continue her studies at Northern Arizona University in the fall, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. The transition has been “surreal,” she said, and took a tremendous amount of resilience on her part.

But Holbrook made sure to mention that she could not have accomplished her goals by herself. Her parents have been integral in providing the support she needs to finish her studies -- whether that’s preparing meals for the family or watching the kids during late night classes.

“I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for [my parents]. Being a single mom is not always easy,” Holbrook said, “I definitely cherish the moments that [the kids] get to spend with them, too, because I think it's important for grandparents to be a part of their grandkids' lives.”

That’s not to say she did not enjoy the busyness that came with motherhood and pursuing a college degree. In fact, the opportunity to step away from work and focus on her studies came as a reprieve, bringing newfound time to spend with her kids, she said.

The close proximity while attending Zoom at home had unexpected perks, as well. Modeling her own behavior in class, Holbrook looked to set a good example for her children.