From motherhood to academics, CCC grad Vanessa Holbrook leads by example

Even this year’s remote classroom setting couldn’t keep Vanessa Holbrook from asking the professor a flurry of questions. To her, the most rewarding aspect of being a student is taking a deep dive into the learning process.
“I can’t hear. You’re being too loud, Mom!” one of Holbrook's children shouts from the other room. “Too many questions!”
Such is the life of a mother of four attending college courses from home during the pandemic. Not only did the 42-year-old Holbrook have to stay on top of her own assignments, quizzes and exams during the Zoom-era of learning, but she made sure to help her children adjust to the process, too.
Holbrook completed an associate’s degree this semester in business at Coconino Community College. She will have her degree conferred during the spring commencement today, and is one of two students selected by the college to give an address to the graduating class.
She plans to share with her classmates the importance of remaining resilient, no matter the circumstances.
Holbrook’s own circumstances have not always been easy, she said, especially as she looked to make a career change in her late 30s. Holbrook had spent 15 years in the auto industry, having worked in public relations at various car dealerships, when she realized it was time to pursue a career that was more fulfilling.
“I just needed a different scenery. I wanted to be connected with something else in the world. I didn't feel like that was my purpose,” Holbrook said.
Around the same time she was seeking a new career trajectory, she was also in the process leaving a tough situation at home.
“I left an abusive relationship I was in for 10 years,” Holbrook said. “I said, ‘Enough is enough.’ I'm done being abused. I'm ready to provide the same environment, family, life for my kids that I was raised with.”
For Holbrook, pursuing a degree symbolized a fresh start. Now that she is a graduate, she wants her story to set an example for those who find themselves at “rock bottom.” Her life is a testament to the ability to “go from absolutely nothing, to everything,” she said.
Holbrook began her college studies by taking courses at Northland Pioneer College. After spending her childhood in Flagstaff, she returned to the city four years ago and enrolled at CCC -- which happens to be the same college where her parents worked when she was growing up.
Her father taught accounting and business at CCC, while her mother was a librarian there.
“Unfortunately I didn't go to school while they were still working, but it's kinda nice that I got to go to school where they worked and get to know the people that they worked with,” Holbrook said.
After graduating, Holbrook plans to continue her studies at Northern Arizona University in the fall, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. The transition has been “surreal,” she said, and took a tremendous amount of resilience on her part.
But Holbrook made sure to mention that she could not have accomplished her goals by herself. Her parents have been integral in providing the support she needs to finish her studies -- whether that’s preparing meals for the family or watching the kids during late night classes.
“I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for [my parents]. Being a single mom is not always easy,” Holbrook said, “I definitely cherish the moments that [the kids] get to spend with them, too, because I think it's important for grandparents to be a part of their grandkids' lives.”
That’s not to say she did not enjoy the busyness that came with motherhood and pursuing a college degree. In fact, the opportunity to step away from work and focus on her studies came as a reprieve, bringing newfound time to spend with her kids, she said.
The close proximity while attending Zoom at home had unexpected perks, as well. Modeling her own behavior in class, Holbrook looked to set a good example for her children.
“It was chaotic, but it was a good chaotic because my kids got to see how I behave in a classroom setting,” Holbrook said. “I’m not embarrassed or discouraged from asking questions if I don't understand something. And I think in society today a lot of kids are afraid to speak out and to ask those hard questions if they don't understand.”
Looking ahead to the future, Holbrook said her “dream job” is one that keeps her at home in Flagstaff.
“Finding a job here would probably be the most important thing for me,” she said. “It's just a matter of fine tuning and finding the people that I enjoy to be around. You can always love your job if you tailor your job to fit what you want to do and where you want to be.”
When asked what she hopes to instill in her classmates at commencement, Holbrook likened life to writing a book. She said it is never too late to turn the page and start a new chapter. What is most important, she said, is “continuing to write the book and making those decisions that make the book extraordinary.”