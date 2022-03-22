Friends of Camp Colton announces alumni scholarship

Two graduating seniors will receive a $500 scholarship for describing their experiences at Camp Colton and how it has influenced their lives.

The application is due May 2 and requires either an essay of up to 500 words or a three-minute video. Acceptance to an accredited two or four year college, university or vocational-technical school and a minimum 3.0 GPA are also required.

“Camp Colton alumni frequently comment on the impact camp had on them, not only helping them build camaraderies and friendships, but also instilling an appreciation for nature and an interest in STEM careers,” Friends of Camp Colton executive director Ari Wilder said in a press release. “Creating a scholarship enables the class of 2022 to turn cherished camp memories into funds to help them get a start on their future while helping us preserve an important part of Flagstaff history.”

The application can be found at friendsofcampcolton.org/camp-colton-scholarship. Recipients will be notified in mid-May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0