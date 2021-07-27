Flagstaff Verizon stores participate in backpack giveaway

Between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, two Flagstaff Verizon locations will be donating backpacks full of school supplies to local kids as part of a nationwide giveaway.

The Verizon stores on Milton Road and Highway 89 will be participating in this year’s giveaway. Local families can visit either location to pick up one backpack per child that will be filled with supplies such as paper, pencils, glue, folders and a ruler. The event is first come, first served and will be as supplies last. According to a press release, each location nationwide will donate up to 150 backpacks, with any leftovers being donated to local schools.

The annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is organized by Round Room LLC, the largest Verizon-authorized retailer in the United States. This year, they, through their company The Cellular Connection (TCC), are donating 140,000 supply-filled backpacks nationwide. TCC will also award 10,000 dollar scholarships to three students.

“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth in our communities through our School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, Round Room CEO, in a press release. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”