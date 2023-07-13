After being tabled for further negotiations, the board of the Flagstaff Unified School District approved a new proposal outlining preparation time for elementary school teachers Tuesday evening.

Two different proposals were brought to the board’s last meeting, held June 27. One, from a negotiations committee, would have increased teachers’ daily prep time (either in the mornings or afternoons), by five to 15 minutes a day. The other, coming from the superintendent, also included such an increase while also requiring additional time after early releases for district or site-determined professional development.

After about an hour of presentations and discussions at its June 27 meeting, the board had decided to table this section of the policy (Policy 4-102.C), asking the various parties to meet again and come up with a solution that worked for teachers, schools and the district.

A new proposal was brought to the board Tuesday, following a special negotiations meeting and staff survey.

The board voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

The “key change” that certified employee liaison Derek Born noted in his presentation to the board was an additional seven hours of site meetings, raising the total each academic year from 16 hours to 23. In exchange, elementary teachers are guaranteed at least an hour of prep time during every early-release day, with exceptions for parent-teacher conferences and district professional development days. (There will now be five each school year, with teachers still receiving 30 minutes of prep on these days.)

In their statements at this week's board meeting, the superintendent and the three liaisons all said they supported the new proposal.

“I’m grateful for the additional time, the listening and understanding, the various perspectives and the willingness to compromise that was shown by all who met with us,” FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said.

He added: “The committee identified the following goals for this proposal: to increase guaranteed prep time for teachers, to increase on-the-clock time for staff prep and common professional learning, and to improve consistency and equity transparency for prep time across the district that's protected in our policies and procedures. I believe each of these goals has been accomplished with this proposal.”

Born said that 100% of respondents to the survey sent out to all district elementary teachers supported the proposal to some degree, giving it either a thumbs-up or a sideways thumb -- with 15% of the total recipients responding to the survey.

“There was unanimous support for this proposal,” said ancillary administrative representative Mike Vogler. “ ... We put some of the input, the ideas and things that were expressed [at the previous meeting], we attempted to take that and put that into what was already negotiated. ... In terms of extended prep time on a Friday and ensuring that teachers have that prep time before and after school, during specials ... there’s a lot of time, energy and effort put into this.”

A recording of the meeting is available on FUSD’s Vimeo page, with discussion of this proposal beginning about an hour and 10 minutes in.