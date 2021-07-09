Flagstaff Unified School District's 20/21 test scores similar to Arizona

“There isn't a space in the country that didn't have some sort of negative impact from this academically,” he said. “We’re fully aware of it and we're doing everything we can to address it, and it's gonna take a little time. Learning doesn't happen immediately... . We’re doing our very best to identify specific gaps and address them.”

The presentation covered standardized tests at all grade levels in the district, with most following the overall pattern of steady results or slight growth followed by a decline in the 20/21 school year. On benchmarks like AIMSWebPlus, which takes place several times throughout the school year (usually August, December and May), FUSD frequently saw improvements with each test. The district's results, however, were often lower than averages across Arizona.

Despite the past year being so different, Walton said, it was still important to take these assessments. She added that it might actually be more important to have that information as a record of the pandemic’s effects.