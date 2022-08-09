Flagstaff Unified School District updates flood planning at Sechrist Elementary

FUSD has continued making its flood mitigation plans in preparation for the first day of school.

While flooding has impacted the area around Sechrist Elementary in the past few weeks, the response has been largely focused on clean-up and recovery, district superintendent Michael Penca said, as students and staff were not in the building.

With the first day of school set for Wednesday, however, he said “plans have to pivot to different scenarios."

In a letter sent to families Tuesday afternoon, the district confirmed that Sechrist Elementary will be put into a shelter-in-place status should flooding occur while school is in session.

The emergency operations plans already in place at the district include shelter-in-place procedures, Penca said, which can be used in the event of a flood. Basically, this means people won’t be able to come in or out of the school while shelter in place is in effect.

In the event of flooding, the district plans to keep students at Sechrist until flooding has subsided and Highway 180, the road directly in front of the school, has reopened.

"[We] understand that families aren’t going to be able to pick up their kids from school because of the traffic and we don’t want to release any of the students who walk in the neighborhood out into areas that may be flooding, so we believe it's safer to just shelter in place at the school until the flood waters subside," Penca said.

The shelter in place would be triggered if Highway 180 closes, he said, adding that the district would also use on-site observers, local rain events and nearby flooding to make the decision.

The decision to begin allowing students to go home with their families will be based on communications with community partners, including the city, flood district and any emergency personnel who are responding.

Communication would be sent to Sechrist families to alert them of the shelter in place and let them know the new release time.

The email notes that the school’s front entrance is expected to be flooded, so students will be sent to the school’s side entrances based on grade level. Students in kindergarten through second grade will be sent to the east gym door for pick-up while those in third through fifth grade will use the west end bus loop.

Students needing to take a bus in or out of an affected area will similarly be asked to remain at the school they are in. Alternate arrangements could involve delayed busing or busing to a different site. Communications with more details relating to that specific event and location would also be sent to families.

Penca said traffic in the area around the school should not be impacted, as the district is asking families to wait to pick up their children until the shelter in place is removed.

“What we want from our families with that communication is to understand that your children will be safe in the school and then wait until we send that next communication that says it’s safe, the roads are now open, we’re starting that reunification process," he said. "…People wouldn’t be able to drive to get to the school and we wouldn’t want people to be walking through floodwaters.”

While the students are sheltering in place, they will be continuing school activities as much as possible. Should an event last longer than the typical school day, Penca said, they would be given options for different activities to do, similar to an indoor recess. School staff would also communicate with them about the shelter in place and new release time.

“We also want to respond to their emotional needs during that time,” he said. “We’ve got an amazing staff at Sechrist Elementary and they’re going to know their kids the best, so I’m confident they’ll do that well.”

The district has been working with food service to prepare snacks and meal kits in the event of an unexpectedly long shelter-in-place order and is working with medical staff to ensure needed medications are also taken care of.

Penca said water has not come into the school building, and he doesn't expect it, as “it would take a much more significant event than what we’ve seen.”

“We have not seen any water with the events we’ve had so far. It’s mainly the closure of the main and really only traffic corridor next to the school. ...If we were experiencing water in the building, obviously we’d move to places in the building where there wasn’t water or we would implement an evacuation," he said.

The flooding also hasn’t affected preparations for the start of the school year at Sechrist. Staff at the school reviewed the procedures on Monday and gave input on the plans.

The front parking lot has been flooded several times this summer, and the district has responded by bringing staff on-site to clear the debris. The district has partners and contractors with equipment for this kind of work on standby to respond to any flooding events. Clearing out the mud and debris can take almost a full day, Penca said.

The district won’t be putting up more sandbags, however, and they won’t be closing the parking lot.

“We’re not able to build sandbag walls around the school,” Penca said. “We have to have egress in and out of that parking lot. We can’t impede the flow of the water that could have impacts on other parts of the community, so we’ve got sandbags up to prevent water from coming into the school and at the entrances."

The email asked families not to move the sandbags in front of the school, as they are “diverting the water from entering the school."

Penca said FUSD is not planning to make a specific flood response plan for the district, as it is able to adapt existing plans in response to a variety of situations.

“We’ve had emergency operations plans in place for fire, all different kinds of scenarios and we review those continually. Any new event is an opportunity to learn something new and we take time for after-action reviews," he said.

As an example, he said the principal at Killip Elementary, which experienced flooding last year, had met with Sechrist staff to discuss takeaways from that event and how to take care of people as they experience these situations.

Overall, he said, the district was ready for the first day of school.

“We’re excited for our first day of school at FUSD,” he said. “We have plans in place and we’ll be able to respond when we need to. I think we’ve had a lot of that in the last couple years and we appreciate the trust and confidence that our families have in us and we will continue to engage them with good communication,” Penca said

“In these events, we will just ask that they wait out that time until we give that next communication that its safe for them and for their children to start that reunification process and it’s really likely to be impossible to even get to the school because of the closure or the road. Just follow the communications and directions that will be coming from the school district.”

Sechrist families with questions should call the school office at (928) 773-4020.