Flagstaff Unified School District updates COVID strategies for 21/22 school year

Some things that will stay the same as last year for FUSD include contact tracing and notification practices.

Fully vaccinated students will not need to quarantine if they meet certain criteria, such as being asymptomatic and at least two weeks past receiving their final dose. FUSD is also planning to continue offering BinaxNOW antigen testing for students and staff exhibiting symptoms while at school. The district will continue providing weekly summaries during the school year on its website’s COVID dashboard.

“It's really essential,” Bevirt said, “and we're going to work really hard to communicate with families and staff that individuals don't come to work or school when they are symptomatic or they've had close contact with someone who has tested positive. We're really going to ask that families screen students for symptoms prior to sending them to school and keep kids home when they're sick, even with mild symptoms.”

Students and employees of the district are asked to check for symptoms before entering a school building. Thermometers will be available, but temperature checks are not required except for visitors to the district. Bevirt also said FUSD planned to use pooled testing, which “is helpful in identifying asymptomatic individuals.” She said the strategy would be particularly useful for elementary schools and athletic programs.