Flagstaff Unified School District to hold public hearing on proposed property tax increase

The Flagstaff Unified School District announced Thursday a Truth in Taxation hearing on a proposed tax increase for the coming fiscal year. According to a press release, FUSD is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $535,000.

The increase is intended to pay for additional expenditures in areas where FUSD’s board has the authority to increase property taxes.

“The amount proposed ... will cause Flagstaff Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $4.4569,” according to the release. “Without the tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed would have been $0.7934.”

These amounts are above the applicable qualifying tax levies prescribed by state law. The release also noted that the increase is “exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.”

FUSD’s governing board approved the budget for fiscal year 21/22 at their June 22 meeting. Details of the budget and a recording of the meeting can be found under the governing board tab at fusd1.org.

FUSD has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed tax increase for Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. that will be streamed on their Vimeo page. In-person attendance is still limited to governing board and executive cabinet members, but public comments can be submitted using an online form by noon on July 13.

