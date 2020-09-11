Flagstaff Unified School District teachers navigating the virtual classroom

Coconino High School history teacher Chelsea Drey said the community is one of the most important aspects of a classroom and that she has continued doing team-building exercises, just like she would do in person.

“Just give them time to just be them,” Drey said. “This is probably the most challenging thing to remember when as a teacher there is so much content to work through, but it is essential to their well-being to give students an opportunity to just have fun. One thing my students want to try next week is a Zoom lunch -- lunch is such a social period, and I want them to have an opportunity to be social.”

Kelly Zimmer, Sinagua Middle School eighth-grade English and yearbook teacher, said it is important to her to make her class interactive and fun for her students.

Zoom, along with other video classroom settings, has many interactive options. This includes breakout rooms in which the host can separate students into smaller, more intimate learning groups, polls that can be voted on to gauge student opinions, interactive whiteboards and more.