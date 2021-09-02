Flagstaff Unified School District presents COVID funding application

He presented an updated draft of their ESSER III application on Aug. 24. It includes more for learning loss response ($330,721.11, bringing the total to about $3.25 million), taken mostly from the remaining funds category listed in the previous draft.

Penca explained some of the changes to the board, a list that included after-school intervention and enrichment, professional learning, participation in the model schools network and a proposal to extend paid sick leave for staff affected by COVID.

“These funds, since we have them through September 2024, buy us some time to reprioritize our Maintenance and Operations budget, but we are cautious about recurring costs,” he said. “...It does allow us to do those things above and beyond and can be attributed to COVID-19 and our relief [and] recovery.”

A little under 70% of FUSD's ESSER III funding ($9,250,000) has been set aside for facility improvements and equipment, mainly updating the HVAC systems at Knoles, DeMiguel and Cromer Elementaries as well as at Mount Elden Middle School. An audit of the systems had showed they were older and not meeting current standards, Penca said in the July 13 meeting.