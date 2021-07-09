Flagstaff Unified School District prepares for 2021/22 standardized testing

Another potential problem with having so little knowledge of the test is in the format. Hagstrom said part of preparation is getting students acclimated to the specific environment in which a test takes place, in this case a particular online system.

“It’s not just the paper and pencil,” he said. “... You have to know where to click ... how to zoom in on things, where are all the different tools in that system. We've typically had our students go in and practice so they are familiar with that testing environment ahead of time, so that's not one of those extraneous variables reducing the student performance on a test.”

These problems are only for this year, Hagstrom said, as once FUSD has more information about the test, they will be able to better prepare going forward, and will have a point of comparison.

“Next year, this will be a different story because we already have the blueprints,” he said. “We'll have taken the test and we’ll have baseline data and we can do our own analysis and then really dive deeper. ...That's something that we do every year, is trying to find where we need to step it up or make some subtle changes.”