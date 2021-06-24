Flagstaff Unified School District offers new online academy

Though the plan going forward is to hold school mainly in-person, students of the Flagstaff Unified School District will still have an option for online learning. Starting in the fall, FUSD will also offer the Flagstaff Online Academy, an online K-4 school.
FOA will be based out of Thomas Elementary, but is its own school, with dedicated teachers and a version of the district curriculum developed specifically for online learning. It is led by Thomas Elementary Principal Ginni Biggs, who has been with the district since 2005.
“We just really as a district wanted to provide this option to our families as they navigate ... what's best for their children next school year,” Biggs said. “If our community shows an interest in this, then we want to meet them at that point.”
FUSD will not be offering a hybrid option this year where teachers are teaching both online and in-person students simultaneously. Families that want their children to continue online school must do so by applying for FOA.
FOA’s schedule will be the same as the rest of the district, including breaks, holidays, early releases and snowdays. Like the other FUSD elementary schools, it will take place from 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Monday through Thursday and let out at 12:25 p.m. on Fridays.
The curriculum will be a combination of teacher-led instruction and independent work. It covers the same materials as the rest of the district and students will also have opportunities to interact with both teachers and other online learners.
A sample schedule on the school’s website has half-hour blocks designated for group instruction and individual practice in core subjects, with additional time set aside for recess/brain breaks and special subjects such as art, physical education, music and library. “Levelized small group instruction” is also planned for reading and math.
Biggs said she felt the curriculum would meet a variety of student needs. She said having specials would be a “real benefit,” along with access to in-person after-school programs and online intervention services similar to those FUSD uses for in-person classrooms.
“It will be a part of Thomas Elementary School,” said Biggs, “and the students and families that join will become a part of our Thomas family, just remotely.”
Thomas Elementary was chosen as the home for FOA because of Biggs’s passion for online learning.
“I volunteered,” she said of her school’s involvement in the project. “I love technology and we were working with Apple certification. I felt that we would be a great school to house this program. We also have just a really strong teaching team at Thomas. The staff is very collaborative and they're just a community of learners. ...I also knew that we have the capacity to take on a new program and new teachers to our school and bring them into the fold of our community.”
Apple certification is a new initiative at Thomas this year. The program trains school staff in how to best use Apple technology in the classroom in a meaningful way. All teachers at Thomas are currently going through the coursework, and the school will focus on implementing this knowledge beginning in the fall semester.
As the school year unfolds, weekly progress reports will be sent to families of students attending FOA.
Biggs said the evaluation of how the program is going will use the same tools throughout the district, a combination of student, staff and parent feedback, as well as virtual observation of lessons. She added that FOA provided an opportunity to more closely study student learning and engagement in an online classroom.
“My hope is that we can build an absolutely successful engaging learning environment for our students,” said Biggs, “and that the students that are in the online program have the same sense or a similar sense of community as the students and families that attend Thomas in-person have. We just really want to be able to provide that connection and then also provide the learning.”
Older students in the district also have an online option through Northern Arizona Distance Learning. This program has been available to FUSD families since before the pandemic.
Biggs wasn’t yet sure how many students would be participating in the program -- as the application process was not yet complete.
The reason FOA has an application, she said, is to make sure students have enough support to be able to succeed in an online setting. Much of this comes from having an adult available to help students and a stable internet connection. FOA’s website has a question and answer page to help families determine what path might be best for their students.
The application date to attend FOA has been extended to Wednesday. Students will be notified of their acceptance July 6 and the 2021/2022 school year starts Aug. 11.