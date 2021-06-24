Flagstaff Unified School District offers new online academy

Though the plan going forward is to hold school mainly in-person, students of the Flagstaff Unified School District will still have an option for online learning. Starting in the fall, FUSD will also offer the Flagstaff Online Academy, an online K-4 school.

FOA will be based out of Thomas Elementary, but is its own school, with dedicated teachers and a version of the district curriculum developed specifically for online learning. It is led by Thomas Elementary Principal Ginni Biggs, who has been with the district since 2005.

“We just really as a district wanted to provide this option to our families as they navigate ... what's best for their children next school year,” Biggs said. “If our community shows an interest in this, then we want to meet them at that point.”

FUSD will not be offering a hybrid option this year where teachers are teaching both online and in-person students simultaneously. Families that want their children to continue online school must do so by applying for FOA.

FOA’s schedule will be the same as the rest of the district, including breaks, holidays, early releases and snowdays. Like the other FUSD elementary schools, it will take place from 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Monday through Thursday and let out at 12:25 p.m. on Fridays.