Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) is celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) this month by giving community tours and highlighting current and former students in its programs.

The district offers several CTE options for its high school students and is taking the first steps to develop programs for younger grade levels.

FUSD currently has 16 CTE programs listed on its website ranging from cabinet making to culinary arts to software and app design. The areas of focus are selected based on both community needs and student interests, and are taught in a “coherent sequence” of two or three related courses.

Career exploration instructor and coordinator Tom Safranek said the programs helped students develop a wider range of skills than just the technical aspects of their chosen program.

“[CTE is] through the vehicle and through the lens of professional and personal development, but we really look at it as a way for students to be better prepared for life in general, regardless of what career they may choose and what path they may go down,” he said.

The benefits come from its “comprehensive educational experience,” he said, as students in CTE programs typically have higher graduation rates and academic scores, and participating in career and technical student organizations (CTSOs) help grow their leadership skills.

Courses center around project-based learning, as hands-on, skill-focused work makes up at least half of the class time.

“CTE provides the relevance that allows them to put together and really learn in a meaningful way the stuff that they learn in silos all day long — English and math and those sorts of things,” he explained.

The programs also give students technical skills that can be used in a future career. Any student who completes the program has an opportunity to earn industry-recognized certification in the field, and many also earn college credit through Coconino Community College, sometimes earning an associate’s degree at the same time as their high school diploma.

If they complete the program, students also have the option of Diversified Cooperative Education (DCE), which teaches professional skills and gives them the opportunity to use the technical skills learned through their program of choice in the workplace.

Each program has a community business mentor in the industry who works with the students and, career exploration coordinator and instructor Patti Pastor said, program graduates often return to volunteer with current students.

“We try to give them all the tools to anticipate things that could be challenging for them in the field so they are not afraid to move forward and be successful in their chosen path,” she said. “ ... Many of our students are trained in more than one area, so it’s good for them to be able to explore, in the high school venue what their path will be.”

Safranek estimated that about 2,000 students are involved in FUSD’s CTE programs, noting that the demographics of participants closely match those in the district overall. He attributed this to the courses’ general appeal, as “any and all students are able to study CTE programs.”

The program is currently focused on sophomores through seniors at district high schools and any student is able to join. A series of exploratory classes help freshmen explore options and decide if they want to pursue a program in the rest of their high school career.

FUSD is also in the process of expanding its CTE options to younger students — first middle-schoolers, then those in upper elementary.

“The data shows that as young as fourth grade students are looking at what they might want to be,” Pastor said. “We’ve always had this place at the high school level where students would come in as ninth-graders and planned around trying to think what they were trying to do.”

She added: “The hope to bring it down to the middle school level was to expose students to all the possibilities, give them the confidence to know who they are and what their choices might be so that when we get them at the high school level they have a four-year plan and … they’re able to explore more than one career path because they’re already prepared coming in at the ninth-grade level.”

Part of the district celebrating CTE month in February includes highlighting program graduates and offering community tours.

Both Pastor and Safranek said they’d like to show off the program more broadly and invited anyone interested in making a visit to contact the district.

Having CTE programs available to high-schoolers, Safranek said, allows for exploration and development that will help students “move forward with confidence beyond graduation.”

The programs and the benefits they offer students give high school students “a holistic lens through which they can try to conceptualize the rest of their life; where their life is going and have the confidence to know that they can do it successfully.”

More about Career and Technical Education options at FUSD can be found at fusd1.org/Page/16120.

“It’s the best life preparation you’re going to get, in my opinion, going through your K-12 education journey,” Safranek said.