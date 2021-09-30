Flagstaff Unified School District, Northland Preparatory Academy continue mask requirements

“I know we’ve heard from audience members talking about choice. [We’re] making decisions to keep our 9,000 students safe, plus the staff,” board member Carol Haden said in discussion of the motion. “...We’ve also learned that having access to a safe learning environment means that they can stay in school. We know from last year the struggles our students had from being remote and that in-person learning is optimal.”

She cited the same recent study as a pro-mandate commenter, saying “we know that the masks work, that schools that started the year with no masks in place had three and a half times the likelihood of COVID outbreaks. We’re trying to mitigate that the best we can, we are doing the best we can so that we can keep our students in the classroom with one another and with teachers.”

“We understand science isn’t perfect. Science is constantly learning and, as such, things constantly change. It doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It means that we’ve learned something new. I agree, masks work. If it saves one life, then why wouldn’t we?” Fredericks said.

NPA passed its motion unanimously.

Lykins said Monday that NPA has had “very strong compliance” with the mask policy for most of the school year.