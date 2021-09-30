Flagstaff Unified School District, Northland Preparatory Academy continue mask requirements

Flagstaff Unified School District’s governing board, during a meeting Tuesday night, unanimously approved a motion to continue requiring the wearing of masks indoors on school property.
Northland Preparatory Academy made the same decision at its board meeting Monday, as several area schools had set mask mandates to expire on Wednesday when a law banning school mandates was planned to go into effect.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday afternoon that the law was unconstitutional, meaning schools had the choice to renew their mandate. So far, school boards in Flagstaff that have made a decision have kept mandates in place, citing student and staff safety with high COVID-19 transmission rates in the county.
“I believe that consistent and layered use of mitigation strategies really give us the best chance for protecting the health and safety of our students and staff and to maintain in-person learning throughout the 2021/22 school year," FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said during his recommendation to the board. "I think that’s especially true now with the highly contagious delta variant, the high transmission rates of COVID-19 in our local communities and the inability of many of our students, especially those under the age of 12, to receive a COVID vaccine at this time.”
Other leaders sounded much the same.
“It's important that we have as strong a mitigation plan as we can to protect our staff, our students and [their] families,” said NPA Superintendent David Lykins in his recommendation to continue the mask policy.
Most schools with mandates were waiting on the ruling to make a decision. Masks were on the agenda for many meetings throughout September, with boards concluding that another meeting would be called after the ruling was announced.
“The governing board [has] two things to consider,” Lykins said shortly before the ruling Monday. “One, what are the legal ramifications, [and] two, what is the health situation in our community?”
When the ruling was announced, several schools that had meetings already scheduled added a decision on their mandates to the agenda.
“Based on these recent events, I recommend that the governing board vote to maintain the district’s current face mask requirement, unless and until [the] ruling is stayed, pending the outcome of any and all appeals,” Penca said.
NPA's approach is slightly different, however. Rather than tie its mandate to future decisions, the school moved to continue it indefinitely, with a plan to convene additional meetings should more information become available.
“Will there be appeals later? Yes. Will there be other things that happen? Yes. But, for now, local schools…can formulate their own process for their mask policy without having legal ramifications,” Lykins said during NPA’s board meeting. “...We have the latitude to make this… and come back and revisit if the numbers have gone down.”
He said cases weren't currently declining and he didn't expect that to change soon.
"Around the holidays, that's when we saw the big spike last year and right now, the numbers are significant," Lykins said.
When making the motion, FUSD board member Christine Fredericks mentioned that she took issue with its qualifications that the mandate would be in place “unless and until…[the] judge’s order is stayed by court order.”
“I take personal issue with it, but that’s what’s recommended,” she said.
Several family members of FUSD students made public comments protesting FUSD’s mask requirement and asking it not be renewed. Some refused to wear a mask and sat with signs outside the entrance.
Terra Weiss, who has three children in the district, was one of several parents who said they would be willing to take her children out of district schools, should the mandate continue.
“Parents have the authority to decide [to receive] medical treatments for their children, such as whether or not their child wears a mask, and the district has no such authority. ...I am simply a woman that lives and dies on the hill of choice and I am asking you to make mask-wearing a choice,” she said in a public comment.
In discussion of the motion, board members responded to issues brought up in the comments.
“I know we’ve heard from audience members talking about choice. [We’re] making decisions to keep our 9,000 students safe, plus the staff,” board member Carol Haden said in discussion of the motion. “...We’ve also learned that having access to a safe learning environment means that they can stay in school. We know from last year the struggles our students had from being remote and that in-person learning is optimal.”
She cited the same recent study as a pro-mandate commenter, saying “we know that the masks work, that schools that started the year with no masks in place had three and a half times the likelihood of COVID outbreaks. We’re trying to mitigate that the best we can, we are doing the best we can so that we can keep our students in the classroom with one another and with teachers.”
“We understand science isn’t perfect. Science is constantly learning and, as such, things constantly change. It doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It means that we’ve learned something new. I agree, masks work. If it saves one life, then why wouldn’t we?” Fredericks said.
NPA passed its motion unanimously.
Lykins said Monday that NPA has had “very strong compliance” with the mask policy for most of the school year.
“Initially -- the first week or so -- it took some adjustments for some folks to get on board, but the last four to five weeks, we’ve had zero challenges with that and everyone’s been very compliant with the mask policy,” he said.