Flagstaff Unified School District names interim principal for Flagstaff High School

District superintendent Michael Penca, who has been temporarily working as acting principal for the school since Roth’s resignation in late October, said at the beginning of November that the plan was for the next interim principal to start in January and serve through the end of the year. He said the selection process for a full-time principal for the 2022-23 school year was planned to take place between January and March of 2022, with an anticipated start date of July 1.