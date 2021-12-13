Flagstaff Unified School District names interim principal for Flagstaff High School

Flagstaff High School (FHS) will soon be getting a new interim principal after Dave Roth's resignation. The consent agenda for Flagstaff Unified School District’s Dec. 14 board meeting lists Libby Miller as being appointed to the role.
District superintendent Michael Penca, who has been temporarily working as acting principal for the school since Roth’s resignation in late October, said at the beginning of November that the plan was for the next interim principal to start in January and serve through the end of the year. He said the selection process for a full-time principal for the 2022-23 school year was planned to take place between January and March of 2022, with an anticipated start date of July 1.
Miller’s start date is listed on the agenda as Jan. 3, the start of the spring semester.
“I understand there’s been changes and these different transitions, but there’s good people here and we’re having a successful school year here at FHS,” Penca said Nov. 3. “It comes through just communicating and collaborating and supporting one another.”