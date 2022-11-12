Flagstaff Unified School District letter scores show improvement at 10 schools

Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board heard at its Tuesday meeting a presentation of school letter grades for the previous school year, the first available since the pandemic.

The district saw improvement from the 2018-2019 scores in many areas, with 10 schools increasing their scores and the majority receiving A or B ratings.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the district had six schools in both the A and B category, with one C school and two D schools.

“At a high level, our district is doing a good job growing students year to year,” said director of research and assessment Mike Vogler, who presented the scores. “We’re doing a good job with those acceleration readiness indicators and our graduation rates.

Where we have opportunities ... are in the areas of having proficiency on the assessments and promoting English language learner proficiency and growth on the AZELLA [Arizona English Language Learner Assessment].”

The Arizona State Board of Education (AZSBE) reports school letter grades each year, but the pandemic meant that new grades were not reported for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Last year, AZSBE issued a report identifying below-average schools instead of letter grades.

Scores are measured using factors such as proficiency, growth and language proficiency of English learners to different degrees based on grade level.

Growth makes up half of the score for elementary and middle schools (kindergarten through eighth grade), followed by proficiency on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA, 30%). Acceleration/high school readiness and English language proficiency and growth (using the AZELLA) both account for 10% of the final score.

The first year using the AASA was 2022 as the state standardized test. Instead of using the previous assessment (AZM2) to measure proficiency for both high school and third through eighth grade, it is now measured using the AASA (for grades three through eight) and ACT (11th grade).

For high schools, proficiency on the ACT is the largest factor at 30%. Growth, English proficiency and two high school-specific categories — graduation rate and college and career readiness (CCRI) — each make up 20% of the final score.

FUSD also has one alternative school, Summit High School, which is graded differently, placing additional emphasis on CCRI and growth to graduation.

Due to a pandemic pause in standardized testing, the most recent previous scores were for the 2018-2019 school year. At the time, FUSD had two A schools, three B schools, seven C schools and one D school.

The 2022 scores represent overall improvement for the district, with 10 schools increasing their scores — nine to a higher letter grade. Only two schools fell to a lower letter grade.

K-8 cut scores remained the same as in 2019, with schools receiving a score of 84.7 or higher getting an A grade. The threshold is 72.4 for a B score, 60.1 for a C and 47.8 for a D. Cut scores for grades 9-12 were adjusted to a standard deviation model this year. Schools scoring 84 or higher received an A, while the threshold was 65 for B and 48 for C.

Both DeMiguel and Sechrist elementary schools remained at A, as the former rose by 12.04 points and the latter’s score fell slightly by 1.93 points. Four schools— Summit and Flagstaff high schools and Puente de Hózhó and Marshall elementary schools — went from B to A this year. Summit had the largest increase of any district school (16.4 points), followed by FHS (12.17).

Another four elementary schools — Killip, Kinsey, Knoles and Thomas — increased their scores from C to B. Kinsey had the largest increase of those schools (11.91 points), while Thomas had the slightest increase in the district (2.73 points). Cromer Elementary’s score fell slightly (by 2.69 points), remaining at a B.

Mount Elden Middle School’s score rose 12.11 points, bringing its letter grade from a D to C.

The scores for Leupp Elementary and Sinagua Middle School both fell from C to D this year. Leupp had a decrease of 3.46 points, while Sinagua’s score fell by 4.32.

Vogler said next steps for FUSD in responding to the scores will be discussions with administration and staff at different schools to determine what support might be needed.

The district will continue to use benchmark assessments to measure progress throughout the year and will be exploring ways to provide interventions in between assessments. State assessments, which will be part of the metrics for next year’s letter grades, are planned to take place in the spring.

When asked whether the improved scores were due to the district coming out of COVID, Vogler said that while AZSBE is asking that question across Arizona, “I don’t think anybody really knows the answer to that” yet.

Superintendent Michael Penca added that the district plans to analyze its data in comparison to similar districts across the state, to find ways to better serve its students.

“We’re moving in the right direction, so we want to celebrate that and acknowledge our students for their hard work and demonstrating their learning on the state test, and our teachers and paraprofessionals and counselors and administrators for really providing the students with the support they needed coming out of a really challenging time, ” Penca said of the scores.

He added: “I think it’s important for us to celebrate, but then also to understand these letter grades were earned on efforts for last year. We’re almost a third into this year, so we’re earning next year’s letter grade right now. ... Take some time to celebrate, pat ourselves on the back, but then let’s roll up our sleeves and keep up the good work.”

A recording of the meeting can be found on FUSD’s Vimeo. Discussion of the school letter grades begins around one hour and 40 minutes into the meeting.