Flagstaff Unified School District implements mask mandates in school buildings

School starts Wednesday, but the Flagstaff Unified School District is still adjusting its approach to COVID. At their Tuesday night meeting, FUSD's board unanimously passed a motion mandating masking in district schools through September 29.

The school previously had only strongly recommended masks, due to a law passed in the Arizona state budget at the end of June. Superintendent Michael Penca had said, as recently as a webinar Monday, that it was not the district's job to go against the law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed their recommendations to say that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission. As of Tuesday afternoon, Coconino County was listed as having high transmission, along with all but one of the 15 counties in Arizona.

Until now, the district has largely changed its communications rather than its policies in response to the updated guidance, citing Arizona's ban on mask or vaccine mandates as a main reason behind this approach.

Penca introduced the discussion at this meeting by asking what the district would have done had this law not been in effect.

"I believe the answer would be a resounding 'yes,'" he said about whether they would have made a mask mandate.