Flagstaff Unified School District implements mask mandates in school buildings

School starts Wednesday, but the Flagstaff Unified School District is still adjusting its approach to COVID. At their Tuesday night meeting, FUSD's board unanimously passed a motion mandating masking in district schools through September 29.
The school previously had only strongly recommended masks, due to a law passed in the Arizona state budget at the end of June. Superintendent Michael Penca had said, as recently as a webinar Monday, that it was not the district's job to go against the law.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed their recommendations to say that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission. As of Tuesday afternoon, Coconino County was listed as having high transmission, along with all but one of the 15 counties in Arizona.
Until now, the district has largely changed its communications rather than its policies in response to the updated guidance, citing Arizona's ban on mask or vaccine mandates as a main reason behind this approach.
Penca introduced the discussion at this meeting by asking what the district would have done had this law not been in effect.
"I believe the answer would be a resounding 'yes,'" he said about whether they would have made a mask mandate.
He said the district had been committed to the health and safety of its students and staff over the previous year of COVID, and that this would help make in-person learning a success this year.
The motion, proposed by board member Christine Fredericks, passed unanimously without much discussion.
Parents and various members of the Flagstaff community were present to advocate both for and against the mandate during public discussion before the motion was raised.
In-person attendance at Tuesday's board meeting was limited to 60 people -- 30 in the main chamber and 30 in an overflow room. Several people waited outside the building, watching the live-stream as the meeting went on, and the stream had more than 150 viewers at one point.
FUSD starts its new school year Wednesday morning.
There's been continued tension over mask-wearing as most schools return in person this month. Last summer, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed budget legislation that includes a ban on mask mandates in schools. Yet, multiple school districts defied the law and enacted the requirements.
Ducey has said using masks is a personal choice and that encouraging vaccines is the best way to stop the spread.
In Tucson, the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected school mask mandates and vaccine mandates for health care workers and county employees. Supervisor Rex Scott said he doesn’t think there is anything wrong with vaccine mandates. But the state law, which he called irresponsible, would make these measures “essentially toothless.”
Meanwhile, Tucson Unified School District, the city's largest and located in Pima County, is continuing with its own mask mandate.
At least six school districts in Phoenix and Tucson have defied the Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature’s ban on mask mandates. The ban doesn’t take effect until late September, but lawmakers declared it retroactive to July 1.
More than 150 Arizona doctors last week urged Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools.
“Your prohibition on mask requirements means no Arizona school can provide a safe learning environment,” the doctors wrote. “Each and every one of our students and their educators deserve better.”
In addition, a Phoenix Union High School District biology teacher has filed a lawsuit challenging the district’s mask mandate under the new law.
“It is a simple, easy, cheap way to protect everybody in our community,” said Dr. Jacqueline Carter, a pediatrician and internist who signed the letter. “We just need to stand up and say this is what we need to do.”
Students and teachers who want to wear masks are free to do so, said C.J. Karamargin, a spokesman for Ducey.
“Arizona is not anti-mask,” Ducey said. “There is no mask prohibition in Arizona. The legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor is clear: Arizona is anti-mask-mandate.”