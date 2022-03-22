 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flagstaff Unified School District holding job fair March 26

  • Updated
Flagstaff Unified School District Logo (copy)
FUSD, file

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) will be holding a job fair at Coconino High School on March 26 to fill its open certified positions.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, though pre-applications are encouraged. Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, three reference letters, a cover letter, certification and IVP fingerprint card.

Current openings include elementary art, high school science, middle and high school math, elementary Navajo as well as special education, school nurses, instructional specialists and substitutes. A full list of open positions can be found at fusd1.org/jobs.

According to a press release, “FUSD offers competitive salaries, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, Arizona State Retirement with employer matching, paid holidays and professional growth with salary advancement options.” Recruiters will be available to answer questions at the event.

