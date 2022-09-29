Flagstaff Unified School District hears more policy changes

Flagstaff Unified School District's (FUSD) governing board approved more policy changes at its meeting Tuesday, giving a total of 10 new policy updates first readings and approving several second readings.

Transportation, library materials, hazing and teaching 9/11 were among first-reading topics discussed. The board did not move on two policies (on parental involvement in education and library materials) and approved one (on student surveys) with one dissenting vote from member Christine Fredericks, as the rest were approved unanimously.

Second readings of all the policies approved at its last meeting were on the consent agenda. After the removal of two policies (JLCB and JJIB), the consent agenda was approved unanimously, making the rest now part of district policy.

Policy JLCB (Immunization of Students) was tabled for a future meeting due to recent updates from the Arizona School Boards Association policy services. Superintendent Michael Penca said district staff will review the changes and bring the policy to a future board meeting.

Fredericks said she was “appalled” at the proposed changes to Policy JJIB (Interscholastic Sports) that would require students to participate in sports based on their assigned gender at birth.

“The legislation purports to protect women's sports, but really what it does is cater to the misinformation and fear propagated by a minority, by those who call themselves conservative. This policy and others like it seek to erase those who look or act or believe differently than those they believe to be right, and it is blatantly wrong,” she said. “These types of policies harm our children in the form of increased bullying, harassment and often lead to higher rates of suicide. It is incredulous to me how many people support those policies that inevitably harm others, that seek to exclude, that bar young people from thriving. It is our job as adults, parents, teachers to ensure all students feel safe, are accepted and valued for who they say they are.”

Board member Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie said she had concerns about participation fees that could prevent students from accessing school sports.

“We’re an institution that provides opportunities, and our kids should be given the opportunity to practice the skills that they learn," she said. " ... I will approve this with that thought in mind, that we give all students on a team an opportunity to play -- that’s their right.”

Gishie moved to approve the policy; there was no second, so the motion did not pass.

KB (Parental Involvement in Education) returned for another first reading after being tabled at the Sept. 13 meeting after the board had an executive session to discuss it directly before Tuesday's meeting.

HB 2161 amended the parent’s bill of rights and HB 2439 requires districts to create procedures for parents to request access to records relating to their child. Policy KB has been updated to include a list of those kinds of records and the changes to the parent’s bill of rights.

Fredericks also expressed some concerns with this policy.

“I am not opposed to parents having access to their children’s records, that’s fine. At what point do we give our students autonomy to think for themselves? In particular, receiving a list of the books and materials that they borrow from the library," she said. "I feel that something like this is going to hinder students from getting into information that they really want to get into, because they may or may not want their parents to know what they're potentially looking at, what they're reading. But they get to an age where we have to let them grow and this doesn't help."

She added: “The laws have already gone into effect, so we are already technically bound to the law. But, I think, as with the prior policy that did not get effected, we are making a statement, and I think that it's important that our community, our students hear us and understand that we are here to protect them and we are here to educate them and we are here to make better people. These policies don't allow us to do that, in my opinion.”

The board did not move on the new changes to Policy KB, stalling them from passing.

Library materials were also included in changes to Policy IJL (Library Materials Selection and Adoption) -- which now includes the list of materials families can request access to, per HB 2439. Policy IJNC (Resource Centers/Media Centers/School Libraries) includes a new form families can fill out to request a list of the materials their student has checked out.

While IJL passed unanimously, no motion was made to approve Policy IJNC.

“This does nothing to help our students grow,” Fredericks said. “I have no problem with parents accessing what we have in our libraries, that’s fine, but we have to give our students, at some point we have to trust them. This doesn't trust them.”

HB 2439 also created a public review period for books and materials purchased by the district. Beginning Jan. 1, schools must notify families at least seven days before the beginning and end of the review period and list new books and materials (not including replacements for lost or damaged items) on the website for at least 60 days. District policy IJL has been updated to reflect this as well.

HB 2325 established a 9/11 Education Day in Arizona, requiring that schools dedicate part of Sept. 11 (or adjacent days when it falls on the weekend) to teaching students about the terrorist attacks of 2001. FUSD policy IHA (Basic Instructional Program) adds the day to its list of observance days, alongside Sept. 25, which is Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day.

District policy JRR (Student Surveys) also saw changes, based on HB 2161. The bill made changes to the administration of student surveys on 14 topics and cautioned schools to “take special care” when conducting surveys relating to any of those categories.

This applies to surveys asking students personal information about: gun ownership, “illegal, antisocial or self-incriminating behavior,” financial information (including income), legally recognized privileged relationships (for example, with a lawyer, physician or clergy member), medical or mental health history and information, political affiliations or opinions, biometric information, the quality of home relationships, religious practices or beliefs, sexual behavior or attitudes, voting history, critical appraisals of those the student is close with and “self-sufficiency as it pertains to emergency, disaster and essential services interruption planning.”

Districts must provide families with a copy of any survey that involves these topics and have informed consent from families at least seven days before giving it to students.

According to the meeting agenda, “the previous statute limited this requirement to surveys that would be retained for longer than a year and listed that consent would be obtained at the beginning of the school year.”

This change passed, with one “nay” vote from Fredericks.

SB 1630 has expanded the vehicles that can be used to transport students and SB 1246 allows the district to contract for transportation services, including electric vehicles. Policy EE (Transportation Services) has been updated to reflect this.

Policy EEAEA covers bus driver requirements, training and responsibilities for the district. Some requirements have been updated, which all the district's bus driver's currently meet.

Policy JLDA (School Counselors and Psychologists) has been updated to say that “a school psychologist who is employed by or contracted to provide services in a public school must be certified by the Department of Education but is exempt from licensure," based on HB 2178.

Policy JICFA (Hazing) is changing in response to HB 2322, which criminalizes hazing. Hazing is now a class one misdemeanor -- or a class four felony, if the victim dies. The policy has been updated to define hazing as an act in violation of section 13-1215 or 13-1216.

Second readings of these policies will be on the agenda for FUSD’s next board meeting set for Oct. 11. Meetings are streamed at vimeo.com/fusd1.