Flagstaff Unified School District discusses COVID protocols in webinar

The district has a plan to move to temporary remote instruction for all grade levels “when deemed necessary by the district due to COVID-19, weather or [other] conditions,” Walton said.

Penca said the Arizona Legislature had added some new flexibility in their instructional hour requirements that would allow FUSD to rely on surplus time built up throughout the year when deciding whether to have make-up days.

Penca said, in response to a question, it would take “a very high bar” for FUSD to move to district-wide remote instruction “for a prolonged period of time.” He was confident the district would be able to clear that bar, since community transmission hadn’t been impacted during their return to in-person learning in the spring.

“It’s more likely that we will continue to experience transmission of COVID-19 in our community and in our school communities this year,” he said, “but I would expect that we will continue to deal with those on a case-by-case basis.”

He said FUSD would still monitor cases and resume last year’s health updates to families and staff. It plans to release the first of these updates on Friday, Aug. 13. Penca added that the transmission benchmarks would be used as a tool to inform decisions rather than the gatekeeper it was last year.