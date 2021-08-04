Flagstaff Unified School District discusses COVID protocols in webinar

School starts next week for most Flagstaff students and the district is busy responding to updated CDC guidance surrounding COVID-19.
For most districts, the renewed effort for a healthy return is more about communicating plans already in place than changing policies.
After sending out information to families and staff about its plans for COVID-19 response, FUSD hosted a webinar Monday to discuss a few specific topics and answer questions. It opened with a short video presentation on instructional models, mitigation strategies and ESSER III funding -- the same models last discussed in the July 13 board meeting that the webinar presenters emphasized were “consistent and layered.”
In-person learning is the district’s priority, according to FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca, who said all the guidance began by discussing the importance of having students physically in schools and that this was reflected in what he’d seen during FUSD’s year of remote instruction. He listed learning, physical health and social-emotional growth as being negatively impacted by remote learning.
During the Q&A part of the event, Penca explained more of FUSD’s reasoning for not mandating masks.
“It is, in our state, to be an individual choice,” Penca said about masking legislation in Arizona. “...We are informing our staff, our students, and our families about the CDC’s recommendations and also encouraging that use and making sure that we understand that individual choice will be supported and respected either way.”
Exceptions are required masking on school buses and at Leupp Elementary, because of a federal mandate on public transportation and a Navajo Nation public health order.
The question specifically referenced Phoenix Union School District, which had extended a policy from the previous year that included a mask mandate.
When asked about this policy at the webinar, Penca said, “For FUSD as superintendent, I can't recommend that any of our staff or our governing board violate state law. The decisions made by another school district don't govern our school district or give us any legal protection.”
He said the district would continue monitoring the spread of COVID as well as any updates to state, federal or other public health guidance.
“As those community levels of transmission ebb and flow over time...we’ll continue to adjust those mitigation strategies,” he said.
FUSD plans to have in-person instruction as its primary model for the coming school year, and it also will offer remote instruction through Flagstaff Online Academy (for grades K-4) and Northern Arizona Distance Learning (5-12).
In all instructional models, said Mary K. Walton, FUSD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, “all FUSD students will be required to participate in daily and weekly assignments and assessments as scheduled, [as well as] state testing. Students must also meet attendance guidelines for all models.”
The district has a plan to move to temporary remote instruction for all grade levels “when deemed necessary by the district due to COVID-19, weather or [other] conditions,” Walton said.
Penca said the Arizona Legislature had added some new flexibility in their instructional hour requirements that would allow FUSD to rely on surplus time built up throughout the year when deciding whether to have make-up days.
Penca said, in response to a question, it would take “a very high bar” for FUSD to move to district-wide remote instruction “for a prolonged period of time.” He was confident the district would be able to clear that bar, since community transmission hadn’t been impacted during their return to in-person learning in the spring.
“It’s more likely that we will continue to experience transmission of COVID-19 in our community and in our school communities this year,” he said, “but I would expect that we will continue to deal with those on a case-by-case basis.”
He said FUSD would still monitor cases and resume last year’s health updates to families and staff. It plans to release the first of these updates on Friday, Aug. 13. Penca added that the transmission benchmarks would be used as a tool to inform decisions rather than the gatekeeper it was last year.
“Our mitigation strategies...reflect the most up-to-date recommendations while still operating under Arizona state law,” said McKenzie Bevirt, nurse supervisor for the district. “...We are confident that together we can make this 2021/2022 school year a safe and positive experience for our students and our team members.”
Many of the mitigation strategies FUSD has recommended (per the governor, measures such as masks and vaccinations cannot be required) are common responses to COVID-19. Most Flagstaff schools, some strongly, also recommend students and staff take precautions such as masking, social distancing, additional cleaning practices, and staying home when sick or after a direct exposure.
Bevirt also said the district had updated ventilation in all its schools.
Meanwhile, quarantine was a main focus of the mitigation presentation.
Students and staff who have been exposed to COVID will be notified by the district. Anyone with more than 15 minutes of exposure over 24 hours to someone who has tested positive at less than 6 feet of distance will be sent a letter containing information about the exposure and quarantine, Bevirt said. FUSD also plans to send out a separate letter to those who have been indirectly exposed, such as students in the same class who haven’t had that 15 minutes of close contact.
That letter would be to give notice of the exposure, Bevirt said, and to recommend testing.
Penca said quarantine would not affect a student's promotion to the next grade and that families would be able to work with teachers to make adjustments as needed.