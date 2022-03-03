Flagstaff Unified School District discusses changes to budget, ESSER III funds

Flagstaff Unified School District's board during a work session a week ago discussed its approach to the maintenance and operations (M&O) $7.5 million budget deficit, involving mostly transferring items to other funding sources, including a $3.1 million change to its ESSER III allocation.

Arizona has a current year funding model for schools based on student enrollment over the first 100 days of the school year. FUSD saw a “significant” decrease in enrollment last year due to the pandemic, Superintendent Michael Penca said, a drop that made projecting enrollment to determine this year's budget more difficult.

The other cause for the decreased M&O funding, Penca said, is the state’s distance-learning adjustment, based on the number of days a district was in remote learning in the 2020-21 school year (around 3/4 of the year).

The aggregate expenditure limit (AEL) override, which passed in the Arizona Legislature last week, means that the district did not need to account for another $12.2 million in its M&O budget. Had it not passed, “we really would be having to make significant drastic cuts,” Penca said.

With the distance-learning adjustment, the district’s M&O budget limit for the year was $69,264,475, and the combined total of expenses and encumbrances (mainly in the categories of salary and benefits) was $76,806,695.05.

The district has accounted for the $754,220.05 difference by transferring items under M&O to other funding sources, freeing up a total of $7,892,194.40. The move leaves an additional $346,974.35 in the budget in case of unexpected circumstances.

“This gives us a cushion above that amount,” Penca said of the $7.8 million total, “and again we think we’re going to come in even healthier than that because of the salary and benefits .We believe that’s a very high estimate and that not everything that’s encumbered will actually be spent in these final months of the year.”

An additional $531,508 was included for open positions in the district and Penca did not expect the full amount to be used.

Items transferred out of the M&O budget (mostly to other funding sources) include maintenance of effort funds for special education, unemployment reserves, federal e-rate funding, reduced overtime hours and prepaid insurance.

“A lot of the tradeoffs will be we’re going to have a lower cash balance in some of our cash accounts,” said Ginger Stevens, director of finance and business services. “For e-rate specifically, we don’t have any big projects that are in the pipeline that these funds are taking away from. They are nice for us to have when we have an emergency."

Stevens added: "It is not our intent to continue to depend on that like this."

The largest transfers to the M&O budget came from changes to the district’s ESSER III budget, a total of $3.1 million.

Penca said that while in meetings with the auditor general’s office, FUSD officials learned that many districts used ESSER funding to support their M&O budget directly.

“We [were thinking] we can weather the storm, and then we were really trying to invest the dollars in many things that support our students’ learning, social emotional needs and well-being. So we’ve had to re-calibrate with the new information,” he said.

For the most part, the changes affect fiscal year 2023.

In making the changes to ESSER allocations, FUSD prioritized not impacting items that “were too critical to our success as we continue to operate in this pandemic,” Penca said.

“None of these were easy,” he said. “Maybe some on this list [were] easier than others, but all of these have an impact. We felt like, when we looked at the entire $13.7 million [ESSER III] budget, these we either shift to other funding sources and not use the federal dollars and would help us get to the target we needed in the budget.”

ESSER III budget items that were shifted to other funding included Title I summer school expenses (to Title I funding), two full-time preschool teachers (IDEA), leadership coaching and professional learning community training (Title II).

The adjustment also included a number of staffing changes, including switching to classified staff for the Plato Credit Recovery Program and eliminating credit recovery summer school stipends for middle and high school administrators and secretaries, though the positions will be staffed by contract employees.

Reduced hours were also included for several positions, such as kindergarten and instructional aides, middle school instructional specialists and a restorative practices coordinator. It was noted that the listed reductions come from things such as planned additional hours (kindergarten aides), training time or unused time during the hiring process (the coordinator).

Items being eliminated from the ESSER budget are expenses for the middle school summer expo, sending staff to the Model Schools Conference and purchasing elementary science kits. And the district has been looking into alternative funding for each of these.

The largest item eliminated from the ESSER III budget is Knoles Elementary School's planned HVAC upgrade, a total of around $1.9 million. ESSER III funds will still be used for HVAC upgrades at Cromer and DeMiguel elementary schools and Mount Elden Middle School -- which have already begun the engineering process.

The district hopes to find funding eventually to complete upgrades at all its locations.

FUSD plans to submit changes to ESSER funding to the Arizona Depart of Education in April. Its final budget revision for the year is planned for May.

A recording of the meeting can be found at vimeo.com/679569682.

