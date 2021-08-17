Flagstaff Unified School District delays dismissal in response to flooding

FUSD delayed student dismissal at all of its schools Tuesday afternoon in response to flooding.

An email sent to FUSD families around 3 p.m. said, “If you are picking up your child from school, please arrive at this later time to reduce traffic on the roads while city crews work to attend to the flooding issues.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mount Elden Middle School and Coconino High School as well as Killip, Thomas and Puente de Hozho Elementary Schools were in the part of town most affected by the flooding, with Killip and MEMS especially seeing flooding near their campuses.

The district sent an email to families, telling them to delay picking up their students for 30 minutes to lessen traffic while the schools and the city of Flagstaff worked to clear the roads. Families of students who would usually walk themselves home were told to send a parent or guardian to pick them up instead. Buses throughout the district will also likely be affected by flooding and families should expect them to arrive a little later than usual.

“We didn't want to release kids into the area that had flood hazards,” said FUSD communications director, Joshua Butler. “We wanted to make sure they got home safe and they weren’t in danger.”

The district said they weren't expecting any further delays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 0