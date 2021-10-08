Flagstaff Unified School District continues COVID strategies

Nearly two months in and Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca says he feels “really good about the start of the school year and it’s going fast.”
The district has been adjusting its approach to COVID-19, but its overall focus is on student learning, he said.
FUSD renewed its mask requirement last week after an Arizona judge ruled the law banning such mandates unconstitutional. Penca said he hadn’t received much feedback from parents and staff since the meeting where the FUSD Governing Board made the decision.
“People were expecting that that’s where we were headed,” he said.
He added that there was some anxiousness as the Sept. 29 deadline came closer, but mostly he heard from families and staff that they wanted to maintain the requirement. The county's high transmission rate and students younger than 12 still ineligible to be vaccinated were main reasons for wanting it to continue.
The requirement was renewed with the condition that the board would need to reconsider should the law change. Penca said he didn’t expect things to change, but the motion was made that way to say “we understand the state is appealing [and]...that the district intends to follow the required laws of our state.”
“We have to...stay tuned, be ready to pivot if necessary,” Penca said. “...We would much prefer to be able to maintain a mask requirement until we saw the numbers significantly reduced or that time when we can have our younger students have the opportunity to get a vaccine."
He said being able to encourage rather than require masks “would be a great thing because that would mean the COVID conditions are improving” and the entire school population would be eligible to receive vaccines. Lifting the requirement would “correspond” with CDC transmission levels and younger vaccine eligibility, though FUSD has not mentioned specific trigger points.
For now, the district is going forward with its COVID mitigation strategy. It expanded recently with the approval of an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and a pop-up vaccine clinic available at Coconino High School last Friday.
“A lot of [our strategy is to] continue to inform our school community about the effectiveness of the vaccines and the opportunities that are available locally to receive those,” Penca said.
This now includes booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, since school employees were some of the first eligible to receive vaccines at the beginning of the year. While the district doesn’t require employees or students to disclose their vaccination status, Penca estimated that more than 90% of FUSD staff were vaccinated, most in January or February. He also said around 30-40% of eligible students in the district had been vaccinated.
The vaccine clinic a week ago was “very successful,” Penca said. Over 100 doses were administered among FUSD students, staff and community members. He said nearly all students vaccinated at the clinic were with a family member.
“Having it available at their work site makes it more accessible so they don't have the transportation or the time barriers that come into play for students. We have lots of families that come in the mornings or at dismissal times, we have a lot of people coming to our campuses and it's a way to, again, save time, make it more accessible...It's really about coming where people are,” he said. “...Having [vaccine clinics] throughout the community…. I think removed that barrier.”
FUSD is planning to host more clinics. The newly created IGA position is part of a vaccine equity project and will last for three years. The position is responsible for outreach and education about COVID-19 and flu vaccines as well as other childhood immunizations.
Though Penca expected the focus to shift as transmission levels improve, the position is currently mostly COVID-centered. Cases in the district have remained at a relatively steady level (around 30 a week) over the course of the school year.
“I maintain our schools are some of the safest places in our entire community. There's not too many other places in the community that require masks or don't have as many of the mitigation strategies that we have input,” Penca said.
He said the district hadn’t had any closures other than Sinagua Middle School in early September and that there were currently seven outbreak schools in the district.
FUSD is using ventilation upgrades done last year as well as breaks, weekends, masks and distancing to maintain a safe environment for in-person learning.
“We start with the belief that keeping schools open is critical to our students and to the functioning and impact of our whole community,” Penca said. “It's a high bar -- 30 cases a week and we have over 9,100 students and 1,300 employees. We have a lot of people in our school sites, so if you try to do the calculations it would be probably below 1% of our population having COVID-19.”
He said students were also glad to be back in a classroom.
“Students share with me that they feel like they’re learning more by being at school than compared to last year when they were in remote learning,” he said.