Flagstaff Unified School District continues COVID strategies

Nearly two months in and Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca says he feels “really good about the start of the school year and it’s going fast.”

The district has been adjusting its approach to COVID-19, but its overall focus is on student learning, he said.

FUSD renewed its mask requirement last week after an Arizona judge ruled the law banning such mandates unconstitutional. Penca said he hadn’t received much feedback from parents and staff since the meeting where the FUSD Governing Board made the decision.

“People were expecting that that’s where we were headed,” he said.

He added that there was some anxiousness as the Sept. 29 deadline came closer, but mostly he heard from families and staff that they wanted to maintain the requirement. The county's high transmission rate and students younger than 12 still ineligible to be vaccinated were main reasons for wanting it to continue.

The requirement was renewed with the condition that the board would need to reconsider should the law change. Penca said he didn’t expect things to change, but the motion was made that way to say “we understand the state is appealing [and]...that the district intends to follow the required laws of our state.”