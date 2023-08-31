Flagstaff Unified School District's (FUSD) board heard a transportation update during a recent meeting, discussing the department's staffing and budget needs that have meant changes to district bus routes this school year.

Ridership in the district has decreased since 2020, which had 2,931 students riding the bus. In fiscal year 2023, the district reported a ridership of 2,269 (slightly higher than the 2,204 in 2022), which is expected to further decrease to 1,790 students in 2024.

The district’s transportation revenue control limit is set by the state and was $5,819,851.51 each year between 2020 and 2023. With the exception of 2021 (which had the lowest ridership as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic), the district’s transportation expenses have exceeded that limit each year. In 2020 and 2022, transportation costs exceeded the limit by about $550,000 -- which more than tripled in 2023 to $1,749,963.34.

FUSD’s revenue control limit for transportation is grandfathered in at a higher rate (the approximately $5.8 million listed above), explained Ginger Stevens, director of finance and business services, based on a previous higher number of miles driven and number of students. Were it to switch to current calculations, Stevens said, the limit would reduce to around $3.2 million.

“If they were to take that away from us, I’m not sure how we would function with our transportation department," she said, "because $3.2 million is not what we can function on and have good, quality transportation.”

Among the reasons Justin DiNardi, director of operations, gave for transportation's increasing costs were fuel prices (the cost of diesel increased 40%), equipment shortages that raised the cost of repairs and the district’s efforts to increase its minimum wage for drivers (which rose 31% over the last four years).

He also mentioned ongoing driver shortages, which mean difficulties in staffing the routes needed, even when funds are available.

Responding to this need is creating additional costs for the district in overtime ($525,000 last year) and charter services ($330,000 last year) and the district is using office staff to fill some of the remaining gaps.

“We have monies to be able to transport; however, we do not have the appropriate CDL class and are unable to recruit them appropriately into the district,” DiNardi said. “This is bringing some of our management team to behind-the-wheel positions to include some of the routing needs within the district -- i.e., last year we had several instances over the first three weeks of transportation needing to be canceled because we did not have available drivers during that time and there were no further subs.”

Director of transportation Patrick Fleming later said some of those cancellations had been announced as late as 5:30 or 6 a.m. the same morning, leaving families to find alternate ways of getting their children to school with only a few hours notice.

“We didn’t want to do that to families then, and what we’ve done [by lowering the number of routes] is created just the slightest amount of slack where we don’t have to do that at this point, because we do have a few extra staff who can hop on that bus at the last minute.”

Combining routes

In the 2022-2023 school year, according to DiNardi’s presentation, the district maintained 50 routes (34 general education and 16 SPED) using about 46 drivers.

This year, the district has “cut and consolidated routes” down to 44 total (29 general education and 15 SPED). One way it has done so is by increasing the qualifying walking distance (between a student's home and the nearest bus stop) for middle- and high-schoolers from 1.5 to 2 miles.

It is still 1 mile for elementary school students.

FUSD has 42 drivers for these routes, which “still requires office staff to fill driver absences while the division continues their recruitment efforts to get drivers trained and behind the seat.”

According to Fleming, these changes mean that about 300 students who’d previously been on a bus route no longer qualify. The buses still running are more crowded as well.

“Most parents would tell you they’re overfull,” he said, listing routes near Leupp, Bow and Arrow and Sinagua as especially full. “By collapsing those four routes down ... aside from the fact that there are 300 fewer students eligible for transportation, we’ve taken those students and spread them across additional routes. So each bus does have more students on it that it did last year at this time.”

Families outside of the routes planned for the year who meet the district’s qualifications for transportation are eligible for reimbursement from the district instead of bus services, though some of those families have expressed concern with this solution.

Four district parents who live in Mormon Lake came to the Tuesday meeting to make public comment asking for bus services to return to their area. Instead of a bus coming to their town, about 30 miles south of Flagstaff by Lake Mary Road, they are now having to drive about 20 miles to drop their kids off at Lake Mary General Store, the nearest bus stop.

“I, too, just want to say how stressful it has been trying to get these kids to school and trying to get these kids home,” said one parent, Jill Wass. “I have many days where my daughter would have to walk to the bus stop last year; now, she obviously can’t do that. … Please really think about how this is affecting our little community."

Another of those parents, Shawn Western, had calculated the cost of extending the bus route to Mormon Lake in comparison to the district’s alternative of offering reimbursements to these families, based on mileage per gallon and district drivers’ hourly pay.

He found that his reimbursement would be about $261 a week -- which for the six students needing this bus route would total about $1,500 in district reimbursement, compared to a total of $525 per week for a bus to pick up the students from Mormon Lake instead. Board members noted later in the meeting that this was missing some financial context.

Another parent, Chelsea Evinger, mentioned safety concerns with the additional distance, especially in winter, as well as the additional time it takes to get to the farther stop. She said her friend’s younger child was arriving at school two hours early to accommodate her high-schooler’s bus drop-off time and was falling asleep in class.

"The kids get excited about the bus, they do want to go to school and we do all have jobs,” she said. “Yes, we live in a rural area, but like they were saying, we have to make it work for our schedules too and make sure our kids are also taught properly in a decent school.”

Adding drivers

In response to a question from board member Christine Pavlik about what would make the most difference in being able to provide transportation to students in more rural communities within the district, Fleming said the answer was finding ways to hire more drivers.

“As a department, we really could use an additional 20 drivers,” he said. “ ... Were we to have the number of staff that we need, not only would we be able to cover our own charters -- that cost would go down significantly -- but we’d also be able to serve all of the areas that we have been serving up until now.”

In exit surveys, Stevens said, the most common reasons bus drivers gave for their departure were cost of living or the higher pay offered by private entities. The base salary for a driver in the district is now $20 an hour, which she said was comparable to those offered by the city and county, but three to four dollars lower than in the private sector.

The district has been increasing driver salaries in recent years in response to the shortage, a total of 31% over the past four. Its average transportation driver salary is now $22.50 an hour.

“That process does work,” she said, “but it’s not as immediate as the need that we have for drivers.”

“Unfortunately, paying our drivers more is not the only answer,” said board member Christine Fredericks. “I understand people need to earn more money and to make a living wage, and I get that, but it's the economy of our situation as well, it’s just where we live. Housing is an issue and buying food, buying gas, it all figures into it and we can’t cover all of it.”

One solution Pavlik suggested was meeting with NAIPTA and MetroPlan about potential partnerships.

“I’m hoping there are potential answers there, even if they’re tiny ones,” she said. “It feels hopeless having this conversation, because I know a lot of it is we’re stuck with the budget we have because the state doesn’t fund education."

She added: “I just want the public to understand that to some extent this is an issue that can be brought outside the district to our elected representatives as well. ... It's important that we do as well, and that we’re having those conversations.”

The board did not take action on this item, and it is expected to discuss FUSD's response to transportation needs in future meetings. A recording of the meeting is available at vimeo.com/856878105, with the transportation update beginning about an hour and 10 minutes in.