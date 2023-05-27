Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) hosted graduation ceremonies for all three of its high schools this week, recognizing its more than 600-member class of 2023.

Summit High School graduated 35 students this year, while Coconino High School (CHS) and Flagstaff High School (FHS) each graduated about 300.

As speakers from each school noted, this year's graduates are the only class to have attended high school before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This was only the second year of post-pandemic in-person graduations for the district.

The graduating seniors had made academic accomplishments, as seen in this year's school letter grades. Speakers at the ceremonies mentioned that Summit and FHS had both received A ratings this year, while CHS moved from a C to a B.

The class of 2023 is the 100th to graduate from FHS as the school celebrated its centennial anniversary this year.

This was also the last graduation ceremony for two of the high schools' principals. Stacie Zanzucchi of CHS will be retiring this year, while Chris Koenker of Summit will be joining Sinagua Middle School as principal next year after 10 years at Summit.

Principals, teachers and graduates from Summit, CHS and FHS spoke at the ceremonies, recognizing their schools' graduates and giving them advice for their next stage of life.

"I'm really proud of our students' growth, their resilience, especially through the winter months, the disrupted schedules and a lot of the success that we've experienced," FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said at a board meeting Tuesday. "I hope everyone takes with them some memories created over this school year."

Here are some highlights from this year's ceremonies:

Summit High School

Summit celebrated its graduates Thursday evening in an outdoor commencement ceremony that took place in the school’s parking lot.

The class address was delivered by DeAnna Luna, who had graduated from Summit a year early this December and is now working at Flagstaff Medical Center while earning her nursing degree.

Luna specifically acknowledged the students in the Teenage Parent Program (TAPP).

"You have accomplished so much and you should be proud, walking with your little bundles of joy by your side,” she said. “You had to work extra hard with more responsibilities but you did it. Graduates, as you leave this evening, know your hard work until now completes this milestone and remember to look forward, fulfill your potential and follow your dreams. So here’s to the class of 2023. We made it.”

Dean of students Jeremy Williams gave the faculty address, saying he was proud of this class’s accomplishments and calling them both “the toughest kids in the city” as well as “the sweetest,” for their resilience, achievements and kindness in response to obstacles.

“Summit High School is a project. It’s an ongoing attempt to bring the best out of students that may or may not have been successful in a traditional setting,” he said. “Our theory for how to accomplish this is actually quite simple. ... If you assist someone in need, there’s a wide range of benefits that can result.”

He advised the graduates to do the same.

“Help others, help your families, help your friends, help your communities," he said. "Begin with the immediate circle around you and remember: help is what you decide it should be. ... The challenges are not going to stop, but with this accomplishment today, you are taking a significant step in the right direction.”

After the ceremony, graduate Kristan Frank said she’d enjoyed her time at Summit, highlighting the supportive teachers and atmosphere. She'd come to the school at the beginning of this year.

"I loved it. I loved going to Summit,” she said, adding that her teachers “were always coming up to me, talking to me, asking about how I could graduate this year. They really did help me so much."

She said she especially appreciated English teacher Sara Stahl and math teacher Julien Folstrom.

Frank said she was feeling "kind of happy" to have graduated. “[It feels] very good,” she said. ”I’m excited.”

Joshua Noel similarly said the friends he'd made and the support from teachers meant he had enjoyed his time at Summit.

"It's been really fun," he said. "I liked it a lot."

He had come to the school during his senior year and was planning to go to trade school to become an electrician.

Among the people there to support him were his mom, Vanessa Herder, and family friend Bob McGuire.

Herder said she was feeling "awesome."

"I'm so proud of him," she said.

"The future is completely bright," McGuire added. "He's going to do great things in the world."

Coconino High School

Coconino's graduates and their friends and families filled the Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona University campus Friday morning for the school’s commencement.

Zoe Sather gave the honor address during the ceremony, while Carly Nelson, the senior class president, gave the senior address and CHS Student Body President Mabel Bingham gave the closing remarks.

“Now it’s time to breathe in and let the weight off your shoulders. We are finally done,” Bingham said in a speech she’d been rehearsing the entire school year.

She finished with some advice.

"Everyone in this room has potential. Everyone in this room can do anything they set their mind to," she said. "Every single one of you is going to make a great path to success.

She added: "If you feel like you’re doing the same thing over and over and over again or it feels like nothing's going well, I want all of you graduates to think about this statement: what can I do to change this?"

CHS’s teacher dedicatees this year were Terry Wilson and Cooper Elliot. Wilson has taught at the school for 26 years, and Elliot has been there for two. Both were recognized for the “kindness, dedication and support” they provided students.

Elliot also referenced the pandemic in his speech.

“Through the masks, distance learning and all, you’ve persevered and achieved your goals,” he told the graduates. “ ... Take each day as an opportunity to better yourself in every aspect of your lives.”

Graduate Kayden Smith was waiting for her family after CHS's graduation and said her time in high school had been “really good.”

“It was a good year,” she said.

One thing she said was memorable from her time in high school were the teachers, including Jessie O’Keefe, Wilson and Robert Locke.

“All the teachers were really friendly and always willing to help you in a matter,” she said

She wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do next, so she was planning to take a gap year to wait for inspiration to strike.

Due to COVID-19, she said her senior year was the first “full complete year” of high school without any learning format changes.

“It’s definitely a struggle learning online, that’s a big difference for me,” she said of COVID’s influence on her education. “But it pushed me to work harder and see what I can achieve.”

Another graduate, Aaliyah Baker, had already found some of her family. She said she was excited to have graduated and was planning to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall to start earning a nursing degree.

“I’m feeling good, I’m happy,” she said, adding that she appreciated the friends she'd made at CHS.

Baker's mom, Thomasina Hosgood, said she was "really proud” of her daughter.

She said she was especially happy for this achievement as the family had hitchhiked from the reservation for Baker to attend school for two years before they were able to find a home in Flagstaff. They’d done that, she said, so her daughter could have access to an honors program and the family has now lived in Flagstaff for 11 years.

“We’re really proud, and it took us a lot time to get here,” Hosgood said. “ ... But it paid off, all the time that we had to spend.”

Flagstaff High School

Flagstaff High School had its graduation in the Skydome Friday afternoon, celebrating its centennial class.

In her address, Principal Libby Miller listed several of the class’s accomplishments, including the girls basketball team winning the 4A Conference state championship, the record-breaking 51 seniors winning Advanced Placement certificates and $180,000 in scholarships earned by students in the culinary program.

Overall, the graduating class was awarded $10 million in total scholarships, she said.

Among the many student speakers featured at the ceremony were musical performances from the FHS Choraliers and Thick Brass.

“As we depart from this school and move on to the next portion of our lives, I have no doubt that this class will do tremendous things,” student body president Conner Stickler said in his speech. “I just ask that you savor every moment and not just take things as they are given, but take in every day as if it were the last.”

FHS’s 2023 teacher dedicatee is math teacher Kevin Salmon, who graduate Keira Robertson said “lives and teaches with a passion and inspires students every day.”

He told the graduates about his “meandering” journey to teaching after he had graduated from FHS in 2009.

“I want you to imagine what you can accomplish if you challenge yourself and stay engaged with whatever you are interested in,” he said. “ ... You’ll be faced with so many decisions in your future, some easy, some difficult, some dangerous.

" ... You get to choose what’s next. You get to choose your version of good enough or you can choose your version of excellent. Wherever you go next, please make it worth your time and energy. You’ve been through some confusing, strange and stupid years. Given the talent, compassion and fire I see in your eyes, I know you’re up to the impossible.”

Graduates Mikayla Begay and Koby James were walking together after the ceremony. Both said they’d had fun at FHS and were planning to attend college. James was planning to study something related to coding at the University of Arizona, while Begay would study anesthesiology at Coconino Community College.

“It sounded interesting,” she said of her choice of major.

Another graduate, Seth Lund, met with his mother Rachael Lund and grandmother Mary Jones after the ceremony. The family is a longtime FHS family, with Lund’s father and brother both having graduated from the school and his grandmother working there as a paraprofessional.

Jones said she was proud of both her grandson and the four students she taught who had also graduated Friday.

“I'm proud of Seth, what he did,” his mom added. “He started his freshman year during COVID and he’s accomplished quite a bit.”

Recordings of all three ceremonies are available on FUSD's Vimeo page: vimeo.com/fusd1.