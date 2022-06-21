Flagstaff Unified School District calls for election on $100 million bond

The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has called for an election to authorize a $100 million bond in November 2022. If approved, the bond would increase the secondary property tax rate to between $0.05 and $0.06 above the current rate.

A six-cent increase in the tax rate will mean an additional $0.35 per month on a home valued at $100,000 and an additional $0.70 per month on a home valued at $200,000.

The discussion and motion to approve the call for this election took place at the FUSD board’s most recent meeting, held June 14. Options considered by the Bond Steering Committee also included bonds at $75 million and $125 million, though the latter was not recommended by the committee.

“I feel like it's a prudent decision at this point in time," board president Carol Haden said before voting in favor of the motion. "As we learned in our bond work session, we're anticipating just ever-increasing costs of construction... I have appreciated the past support of our community for our bonds and our overrides.”

The motion passed unanimously, meaning the bond will appear on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

Projects that would be funded by this bond, if approved, include replacement, rebuilding and possible relocation of Kinsey and Marshall Elementaries ($25 million each), replacement and rebuilding of the district’s transportation and maintenance facilities ($12 million), maintenance lifecycle projects ($12 million), transportation fleet replacement ($7 million), technology replacements and upgrades ($8 million) and $6 million in campus-specific projects.

The bond would also include $5 million in improvements to Camp Colton, which the district is working to have matched by the Friends of Camp Colton nonprofit, according to the discussion. This would include projects like a new lodge and work on the bathhouse facility, Penca said.

Campus improvements include items from discussion with school principals and would focus on “next-gen learning environments,” Penca said. Items he mentioned included “flexible multi-use” spaces and furniture as well as outdoor and community use areas.

Both elementaries considered for replacement in this bond need “extensive repair and replacement of aged systems,” according to meeting documents.

Kinsey’s current building on Lone Tree Road (built in 1957) does not meet building code and ADA compliance requirements and Marshall Elementary’s current building on Bonito Street (built in 1952) “does not support the next generation learning needs of its magnet and special education programs.”

The document also lists more specific concerns for each site, including “site drainage issues, traffic, safety and noise concerns due to planned expansion of S. Lone Tree Road” at Kinsey and safety concerns about street crossings at Marshall as well as its location in the Rio de Flag floodplain and the need for campus and parking improvements at the nearby Flagstaff High School campus.

In response to a question about the potential for relocation Penca said this was based on shifting population areas in Flagstaff. DeMiguel Elementary, located toward the south of the city, is the closest in the district to reaching its capacity, he said, and is near to some expected growth.

“Generally we’re seeing yield of students in those outlying areas, yet our schools are really located a little more centrally here in Flagstaff," he said, adding that the south and west parts of town are where the growth is most expected.

FUSD has been in conversation with the city to understand where future development might happen.

For Kinsey, Penca said, “there are a lot of opportunities” to relocate between Ft. Tuthill County Park and the Lone Tree corridor near its current location. Funds from the district’s 2018 bond, the last sale of which was approved in April, could be used to purchase the land, among options he mentioned.

The process of making those decisions would “really be engaging with those community partners and then also working with that demographic team to look at any boundary adjustments we need to make,” he said.

If approved by voters, the first sale of this bond would not take place until 2024, so, Penca said, there will be enough time to work through the processes required and seek feedback.

The FUSD board meeting, including the bond discussion, is available on the district’s Vimeo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.