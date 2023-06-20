Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board was presented with spring benchmark testing and ACT results at its meeting last week. Overall, the testing showed that students had made progress during the 2022-2023 school year.

The district currently measures student progress using two benchmark tests administered in the fall, winter and spring of each year. Those in elementary school take AIMSWeb+, while middle schoolers take Study Island.

The key difference between the two is that AIMSWeb+ is a norm-referenced test, meaning it compares to national averages in percentiles, while Study Island is criterion-referenced, using comparisons to state standards, similar to a typical classroom test.

This means Study Island results can’t be compared to the state or national average, said director of research and assessment Mike Vogler, who presented the results Tuesday. This is part of the reason FUSD is in the process of switching to using the AIMSWeb+ benchmark for middle schoolers as well.

Switching the middle school to the same benchmarking tool used for elementary students also allows the district to make comparisons between a wider range of grade levels.

“Right now, I can't do that,” Vogler said. “I can’t really give you a good sense of how our kids are doing in 7th grade compared to two years prior or even 6th grade, so we would like to be able to give our community, our students, our teachers, our principals better information and hopefully better access to intervention tools.”

Benchmark results

For both benchmark tests, the hope is for the number of students in the average and above-average categories to increase, with a corresponding downward trend in the number of students falling in the below average and well below average categories. This means that on the graphs Vogler presented, the blue trend lines moving down between the fall, winter and spring benchmarks is good news for the district.

Students throughout elementary school showed progress in both English and math at each grade level, with 1st graders showing the most improvement in both categories and second and 3rd graders showing similarly high levels of improvement in math.

Strengths for kindergarten and 1st graders included phoneme segmentation, concepts and applications and nonsense word fluency in English and concepts and applications in math, while their weakest categories were naming letters and numbers, word sounds, quantity (kindergarten) and word reading (first grade).

For 2nd through 5th graders, strengths included silent reading fluency, mental computation and concepts, and applications in math, while areas for improvement were reading comprehension, vocabulary and number sense fluency.

Similarly, the middle school Study Island results showed improvements in all grades and subjects between the fall and spring assessments, with similar levels of growth across both grade levels and subjects. (The changes appear more drastic on the math chart because scores are shown on a range from 80-100%, rather than 0-100%.)

The majority of students in 7th and 8th grade (slightly more than 85%) had no change in year-on-year ELA proficiency in the 2022-2023 school year, with roughly equal amounts of students either improving or declining in proficiency. Math scores showed similar results, with about 90% of students in both grades showing no change in proficiency. The changing proficiency levels in math had more variety between the two grades, however, with 7.47% of 7th graders showing improvements (compared to 0.8% declining), while a similar amount of 8th graders declined in proficiency (7.53%, compared to 1.6% who had improved).

Sixth graders were not included in these charts, Vogler noted, because there were no previous scores to compare them to, as this was their first year taking the assessment.

The highest scores for 6th through 8th graders on Study Island were in writing and language and ratios and proportions (which, Vogler noted, had been one of the categories with the lowest scores in the previous school year), with the district seeing increases in functions, geometry and statistics. Their lowest scores were in informational text and geometry.

ACT scores

Vogler's presentation also analyzed ACT scores for 11th graders in the district, comparing them to statewide results.

(The presentation did not include scores for state standardized testing — the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment, or AASA -- as he said the results had not yet been finalized across the state.)

ACT scores “appear to be increasing” at FUSD, he noted, with science and reading scores increasing from the previous school year (from 17.6 to 18.2 for science and from 18 to 18.6 for reading) to above the state average (which for both categories was 17.8 this spring).

District math results showed a continuation of a slight downward trend from the year before, while English scores decreased slightly (after rising slightly the previous year) and writing scores stayed mostly the same at FUSD.

Composite scores for ACT testing showed improvement from the previous year (the district’s scores had been on a downward trend since fall 2020, though the decline in last year’s spring testing was much slighter than the year prior), rising to just above the state average for the first time. The district’s composite score was 17.7 this spring, compared to the state’s 17.6.

Vogler noted, however, that the ACT scores over time represent different classes of students, so they aren’t necessarily a direct comparison. He also said the number of students taking the ACT was lower in 2020, due to the pandemic and has been increasing the years since.

Areas of strength for FUSD 11th graders included language knowledge, craft and structure, data interpretation and writing overall. Among the places they needed to grow were English conventions, algebra and functions.

Both this year and last year, Vogler said he reported that under 10% of FUSD students were STEM-ready, based on a cut-score created by combining math and science scores.

This group of students did not take the ACT Aspire, so there was no data available to compare their progress over time. Both the class before and after them have, so this comparison will be available for next year’s 11th graders.

Future testing focuses for FUSD include data sharing across the district and focusing on essential learning outcomes.

“Rather than just trying to focus on everything that could possibly be tested by focusing on a few things and having students learn those skills really well, we’re hoping and believing that that will increase student achievement,” Vogler said of that last focus. “If students are learning more, their test scores will be better.”

The first will be aided by the collaborative teams and professional learning communities FUSD is already prioritizing, he said.

“Trying to put that data more into the hands of teachers to help them have more of an awareness of information that’s available and also having that kind of dialogue between not only each other, but as a district learning community talking about what we can do to help students learn more and be more successful.”

A recording of the presentation is available starting about 2 hours and 10 minutes into the meeting at vimeo.com/835483190. The slideshow, with graphs, can be found in the agenda.