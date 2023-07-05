Several teachers attended the Flagstaff Unified School District's (FUSD) board meeting on Tuesday, June 27, to hear discussion of two proposals for part of a district policy on elementary teacher preparation time.

The board voted to table the section of the policy after hearing presentations from the employee liaisons and the district’s superintendent, Michael Penca.

Currently, elementary school teachers in the district have 1,100 to 1,420 minutes of prep time per month, according to Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) calculations.

Elementary school teachers have two blocks of prep time each day: 15-25 minutes either before or after school and 30-40 minutes while their class is in specials (art, music or physical education). They also get a larger block of time each week after early-release days (a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes), although eight of those are set aside for professional development each school year.

A proposal brought by the elementary prep time committee recently would add between five to 15 minutes of prep time each school day during the before- and after-school prep periods. Penca’s proposal also adds this time, while setting aside additional time from every early-release day for district- or site-directed professional development.

FEA President and certified employee liaison Derek Born said this change means a 3-6% decrease in prep time each month. Meanwhile, superintendent Penca said it is adding six hours each month for collaboration while keeping the increase proposed by the committee.

Part of this comes from differences in counting time.

Penca has used the district’s definition of prep time in his presentation to say his plan increases teacher prep from about 200 to 300 minutes a week. That definition only includes blocks of at least 30 minutes -- which means the before- and after-school prep periods are only included in the total for the proposals and not the current year.

Born, on the other hand, said those are minutes lived by teachers regardless of definition and is counting them in all of his totals.

The main difference in the two proposals, however, is in how the time after early-release days is used.

In the current and committee plans, early release is used for prep time, with the exception of a set number of days for required professional development and collaboration. Currently, the district or site administration can use two hours of one early release per month for this (a total of eight per year); the committee proposal would add another three to five days to this total each school year.

The superintendent’s proposal would allow every release day to be used for professional development needs, with a minimum of 30 minutes set aside for self-directed teacher preparation. The rest of the time would be left to the district or individual school’s discretion.

In both plans, the slight increase in prep time comes from shortening the school day by 10 minutes, releasing students at 3:10 instead of 3:20 p.m. Both groups said the extra prep time was worth the trade-off.

Prep time needs

While the amount of time in question is small, Born said it does have an impact on teacher workdays. The difference between the two proposals, he said, is between “a slight breath of air” and an addition to “an already stressed situation."

Adding more prep time has been a common request from elementary schools in annual school site surveys -- which are used to determine negotiations priorities -- since before Born started as FEA president 12 years ago. He said the committee proposal had been sent to the district’s elementary teachers and 90% of them “loved” it.

“Of course they love the idea of a little more time in their days, given they have so much less than we do at the secondary," he said. "Just that little bit of feeling, 'Oh, we’re heard, we’re seen, we’re respected.'"

Penca, however, saw the difference between the two proposals as finding ways to use teachers' time wisely.

“We all wish we could make more time, but we have to stay within the contract day,” he said. “We don’t have more time; this is all about how we use the time."

Several teachers had come to both of the board’s June meetings to express their support for the committee’s proposal, with some using their own experience to speak about the need.

District policy 4-102.C defines prep time as including “individual teacher planning and preparation, voluntary teacher collaboration, voluntary teacher-principal collaboration” and, in the superintendent’s proposal, “conferencing with parents and guardians.” Currently, a minimum of 200 minutes is required for elementary teachers each week.

Examples of ways elementary teachers use their prep time include grading and inputting grades; lesson planning; data analysis on how kids are doing and making related changes to instruction; and finding and evaluating resources and setup for classroom activities.

“If you step foot into an elementary school, it's magical,” Puente de Hózhó teacher Jillian Hernandez said in a comment at the June 13 board meeting. “You can feel the learning taking place. But the work that elementary educators do is not magic. It's intentional, it's thoughtful, it's time-consuming, it’s reflective, it's data-driven. It doesn't just poof out of thin air. ... Our mission statement says, 'Provide a high-quality education.' We cannot teach in this way without high-quality and uninterrupted prep time.”

An elementary teacher's daily schedule Kim Helwig, a third-grade teacher at Sechrist, walked through her typical school day in response to a question from board member Christine Fredericks. Contract days are 7 1/2 hours, which would mean her contract day is from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. She gets to school between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and leaves between 4 and 5 p.m., while school for the students runs from 8:35 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. “And [I’m] someone who’s taught for 30 years and has it down to a pretty good science at this point," Helwig said. "... When I first taught, I was there from 7 to 7 my first three years.” She spends the time between 8:35 and 9:40 a.m. with students, then she walks them to specials, which last until 10:15, when they are released to recess, which Helwig said gave her an additional 5 minutes because she does not have to walk the students back. At 10:30 a.m., she picks the kids back up and has them until the end of the school day at 3:20 p.m., with a break from 12:15 to 12:55 p.m. for lunch. (Both students and teacher get lunch, but the teacher has to be there to walk them to and from the cafeteria.) On Friday early-release days, the students leave at 12:25 p.m. and teachers go to a grade level meeting. Once a month there are site level meetings instead, so the team meetings happen at a different time during the week. “Those Fridays are precious to us, for just the amount of collaboration and planning that we can do,” Helwig said.

Because this happens during the school day, that time is usually divided even further, as the students need to be taken to their specials during prep time and the teachers might need to use more of this time attending to other needs.

“When you look at how that time gets so fractured with different interruptions and so on with students in the building, I don't think it’s equal time,” Born said. “First of all, you're going to have a little less of it, just straight up, and second of all, it’s going to be a lower-quality time, so you can't really get deep into anything.”

The 2022-2023 school year especially showed the impact of those larger blocks of time, Born said, as an unusually intense winter meant the district turned several half days into full days to make up for instructional time lost during snow cancellations. This meant every Friday afternoon starting on March 3 was spent on instruction rather than prep or professional development.

Teachers had the option to work during the snowdays -- which the district is counting as makeup prep time, though it was condensed into a period of time before the change to the early release schedule.

DeMiguel teacher Stacy Wheeler shared the impact of that change in her comment.

“The last few weeks of school where we didn’t get that half-time Fridays, every teacher was exhausted, trying to organize our rooms, grading papers, putting them in the gradebook, looking at each and every student as where they are [in every subject],” she said. “ ... Not having those Fridays to prepare and organize and prepare our lessons, teachers were physically and mentally hurt by that. We need that prep time."

She added: "It's [also] our basic needs as humans. ... We’re there an hour before school, we’re there two hours after school. ... We’re preparing; we’re not going to misuse this time, but it’s respecting teachers. If we don't have that time, you're asking us to use that on our own weekend time. And that time is precious to our families, too, and our own mental well-being.“

Adding professional development

The time allotted for elementary teachers to prepare is also used for professional development, collaborative team meetings, and other needs from both school and district administration. The committee proposal sets aside another three to five of the half days for professional development, above the eight in the current school year. The superintendent’s proposal includes time for professional development in every early-release day, meanwhile, with a minimum of 30 minutes set aside for preparation.

Currently, the district or school administration can use a maximum of one early-release day each month for required professional development or other collaboration, a total of eight per school year.

Items Penca said the district is planning to use prep time for include collaboration between teachers across multiple schools, formative assessments, the work needed to implement new curricula and techniques, and meetings for both committees and grade levels.

He also cited teachers needing to use their own time, referencing feedback he’d received in school listening circles. Here, it was for these professional development needs.

“I heard people saying if we could've had job-embedded time, if we could have used our Fridays, we could have been doing this science of reading training that we had to do on our own at night," he said as an example. "We could’ve been doing that together and talking about it.”

Penca said his proposal increases the amount of prep time before and after school, while setting aside more time for collaboration.

“I think we're fortunate to have this dedicated early-release time, and I think we can do a better job of maximizing its use rather than limiting us to only two hours a month as our current policy does,” he said.

He continued: “We heard tonight the results of our state assessments. ... I really believe that we as a system, as a district, are getting the results that our structures are designed to give us, and if we want different results, we need to do things differently. I think this is an opportunity for us to guarantee prep time, to increase it for elementary teachers, and for us to have an opportunity to have that collective impact, to learn together and collaborate to get those results we had hoped.”

In his comment, Kinsey Elementary teacher Travis Doerfler listed several of the ways he’d used prep time in the past year, including paperwork, documentation and organizing manipulatives, as well as the committees, meetings and professional development that also happen in these time slots.

“I guarantee you that I’m using my time wisely,” he said, asking that the district take those needs into consideration when planning professional development requirements. “ ... We need to know when you take our time from us, it will be actually used for something worthwhile, because, as someone in the trenches, doing the work, taking care of all the things that an elementary school teacher needs to do, I can tell you exactly what is worthwhile with our time and so can all of our colleagues here.”

Further discussion

The board voted unanimously to table this particular section of policy, asking that another proposal be brought to its meeting on Tuesday, July 11, after further negotiations.

Its main concern was coming to an agreement on the use of early-release days, with members Christine Fredericks and Kristine Pavlik expressing concern with the amount of time that would be determined by the district and school sites in the superintendent’s version of the proposal.

“We want to be able to say that there is protected district or site-determined time for these [professional learning communities] or initiatives, but it just needs to be realistic and it needs to not hamper the teacher’s ability to have effective planning time,” Pavlik said.

The board also asked the superintendent to create a proposal for how the district would use additional early release time, and how much it would need.

“We need to understand what the plans are, what the needs are and from the principals too, if maybe an individual principal is looking at or wanting to include, let’s put some plans out,” Fredericks said.

A recording of the discussion is available on FUSD’s Vimeo page, with this item beginning about an hour and 50 minutes into the meeting. The full draft of Policy 4-102, including both proposals, can be found in Item 6M on the meeting agenda.

Elementary prep time is expected to be discussed at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for July 11.