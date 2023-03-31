Current enrollment at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) is similar to the last school year, according to a report presented to its governing board Tuesday.

The district's weighted membership, used to determine funding, is declining, however, a trend projected to continue next year.

District Superintendent Michael Penca presented the enrollment report to the board at its March 29 meeting. The report was first prepared for a meeting in late February, though the full presentation was delayed due to weather.

Last year, the district's enrollment was 9,156 students on the 40th day of school and 9,007 on the 100th day. This year’s counts are similar, with 9,101 students reported on day 40 and 9,053 on day 100.

The district uses day-40 enrollment to make projections for the following school year -- which in turn is used in budget and staffing decisions.

Budgets (specifically maintenance and operations funding) are determined by average daily membership (ADM) rather than enrollment, a calculation that gives weights to different categories of students. Kindergartners are weighted at 0.5 ADM and online students are weighted 0.95 ADM, for example.

A chart from the report showing the district’s ADM since 2019 shows that the total has been generally falling, though it did rise between 2021 and 2022. For fiscal year 2023, the district’s ADM is 8577.9, compared to 8644.7 in 2022.

“We’re aware of the declining enrollment trend we’ve seen in the district and how declining enrollment impacts the district’s budget, especially when we see new monies come from the state like increases to per pupil funding,” Penca said. “Many times those new funds are offset by the decline in student enrollment .... . That’s something we monitor and make adjustments in our budget. We've, through natural processes, reduced staff over these years to address that in the budget.”

The report included ADM at Flagstaff’s public charter schools, the largest of which were Basis Flagstaff (703.00), Northland Preparatory Academy (639.35), Flagstaff Junior Academy (300.54) and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (256.06).

This year, FUSD’s ADM is 76.9% of the combined total across it and public charter schools (11,150.60).

Penca said it is similar to ratios seen over the past five years.

“This hasn’t significantly dropped or changed in the years that we’ve been monitoring,” he said. “ ... For me, it’s about us meeting the ideals of our mission, vision, strategic plan and then really communicating well about the great things that our students, staff and programs -- the things we offer in the district.”

FUSD is expecting further declines in enrollment for the coming school year, with its projection totals expecting a 2023-2024 enrollment of 8,658 students. The projected weighted student count (WSC) based on this number would then be 10,022.913, compared to a WSC of 10,255.58 for the current school year.

WSC is calculated using ADM and base support levels and is used to make district budgets.

Projected enrollment for the next school year was included in the report as Arizona schools use a current-year funding model, meaning that funding is based on enrollment during the first 100 days of the school year.

“In the past, projections for the next year using this method have been reliable, but the current ratios are affected by the significant student enrollment decrease in the 2020-2021 school year and increased enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year,” the report noted.

Penca said he’d already been meeting with district principals in January and February to begin making staffing decisions based on the predictions, which FUSD uses in budgeting.

The report also included information about empowerment scholarship accounts (ESA) in the district.

This school year was the first with ESA access expanded to any K-12 student in Arizona.

ESAs are a way for Arizona students to access public funding to help pay for education that isn't part of the public school system.

Penca said that while the district saw more students living in its boundaries accepting ESAs, “very few” had ever attended FUSD schools. FUSD had 282 district-associated students receiving an ESA this year, compared to 34 last year.

“Of those students, 183 (64.8%) have not previously attended a FUSD school,” the report said. “Fifteen students receiving an ESA during the 2022-2023 school year attended a FUSD school at some point during the previous year.”

A recording of the meeting is available at vimeo.com/812446960. Penca’s presentation of the enrollment report begins about 3 hours and 55 minutes into the recording.