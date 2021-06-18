Flagstaff Unified School District approves new teacher evaluation tool

The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) approved a new set of tools for teacher evaluation during a board meeting earlier this month. The Teacher Evaluation Instrument (TEI), as it’s known, is meant to focus on growth and self-reflection for teachers in the district.
“For several years, there has been observed frustration with the current teacher evaluation tool, TPEC [Teacher Performance Evaluation Committee],” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Mary K. Walton said in her presentation of the new metrics.
Goals for the TEI’s development covered a number of themes, from self-reflection and professional learning to collaborative communications and best instructional practices.
The new TEI has been in progress since the spring of 2019, with most of the development taking place over the 2019-20 school year. A committee of teachers, administrators and department heads worked to research and develop the tool.
According to Walton, development of the TEI was “time-intensive due to research involved to support a comprehensive tool that would meet our needs and expectations. ... We wanted to make sure that this tool would support and ensure that educators working throughout their career will indeed perfect their craft.”
Classroom teacher evaluations are typically based on a number of factors related to different aspects of the job. Arizona state law requires that 50% to 67% of evaluation outcomes be based on classroom observations and 20% to 33% on student academic progress.
In TEI reports, teachers will be given a score of one to four (one being ineffective and four exemplary) in four different categories, or teaching domains. A fifth domain for ethics and professional norms is broken into a number of subcategories with a simple pass/fail metric. After the evaluation, the teacher and evaluator will discuss the results as well as potential future changes and tools they might use for improvement.
TPEC, the district’s previous evaluation tool, similarly assessed teachers on a scale of one to four (also including an additional, emerging, category with a value of zero) in a number of different categories. TPEC’s categories focused almost entirely on teacher performance, breaking down classroom instruction into a number of specific aspects and tools. The new TEI has some shared objectives in its categories, but its domains are focused more on skill groupings than specific aspects of a lesson plan.
Staff responses to the TEI in a survey put out by the board were mostly neutral to positive, with some mentioning it seemed similar to other metrics they had seen, including within the district. A number also wondered about how it would work in a classroom setting.
FUSD plans to implement the new metrics during the 2021-22 school year, with administrator training in the TEI beginning this month. This is a year delayed from their initial plans, due to COVID-19’s effects on the district.