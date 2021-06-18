Flagstaff Unified School District approves new teacher evaluation tool

In TEI reports, teachers will be given a score of one to four (one being ineffective and four exemplary) in four different categories, or teaching domains. A fifth domain for ethics and professional norms is broken into a number of subcategories with a simple pass/fail metric. After the evaluation, the teacher and evaluator will discuss the results as well as potential future changes and tools they might use for improvement.

TPEC, the district’s previous evaluation tool, similarly assessed teachers on a scale of one to four (also including an additional, emerging, category with a value of zero) in a number of different categories. TPEC’s categories focused almost entirely on teacher performance, breaking down classroom instruction into a number of specific aspects and tools. The new TEI has some shared objectives in its categories, but its domains are focused more on skill groupings than specific aspects of a lesson plan.

Staff responses to the TEI in a survey put out by the board were mostly neutral to positive, with some mentioning it seemed similar to other metrics they had seen, including within the district. A number also wondered about how it would work in a classroom setting.