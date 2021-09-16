Flagstaff Unified School District approves HVAC update

In a meeting earlier this week, FUSD approved a proposal for an update to HVAC systems in four district schools. This is funded as part of the district’s ESSER III allocation of pandemic relief funds.

The proposal is to update the HVAC systems and install air conditioning in Knoles, DeMiguel and Cromer Elementaries as well as at Mount Elden Middle School by the start of the 2022/23 school year.

"Essentially our proposal is to...provide air conditioning in those areas of the campus that don't have that," said Chuck Hink of Pueblo Mechanical and Controls, who presented the proposal. "There are areas of the campuses that have it, but the vast majority of the classroom spaces...do not have any upgraded systems since the time that the building was essentially built. These proposals will go through and upgrade the facilities with air conditioning as well as all of the required indoor air qualities that are being pressed upon us today during this pandemic."

These four schools were prioritized based on an analysis of all district buildings, with the plan being to create a longer-term plan to update the rest at a later point.